MUMBAI: Five hundred and eleven vendors have alleged that the BMC’s market department is attempting to force their consent for cluster redevelopment of the Lokmanya Tilak Market building on Grant Road, which was repaired as recently as 2022. ‘BMC demolished shops to push redevelopment on builder’s say-so’: LT Market vendors

After the BMC on January 19 carried out some demolitions of what it claimed were encroachments at the market, the Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti (AMMKS) filed a complaint with the higher authorities, accusing the civic body of perpetrating grave injustice against the Marathi-Koli community and Mumbai’s working-class traders and vendors.

AMMKS president Devendra Tandel told HT that a builder had approached the BMC to include the market building in a cluster redevelopment scheme. “The BMC is therefore putting pressure on vendors by intimidating them and carrying out random demolitions,” he said. “The vendors are opposing this redevelopment since the market was repaired a few years ago. The license holders have drafted many letters asking for a dialogue with the BMC but there has been no reply.”

Tandel alleged that the only response was the demolition and pressure tactics on Monday by the market department inspector. “The additional space is already allotted by the BMC. When the BMC allotment letter was shown, the action was stopped. License holders are being intimidated by market department officials,” said Tandel, adding that the market did not require redevelopment, as repairs had already been carried out at considerable expense.

Lokmanya Tilak Market is a crucial livelihood hub for more than 600 authorised licence holders, including vendors of agricultural produce, fisherwomen from the Koli community, poultry and meat sellers, and other essential service providers. Beyond commerce, the market represents a vital economic and social institution for Mumbai’s Marathi working class.

According to the AMMKS complaint, a market department official conducted a sudden and forceful raid without issuing prior notice, providing an opportunity for a hearing or verifying relevant civic permissions. The action was carried out under the pretext of removing “unauthorised structures” despite the existence of written approvals issued by the BMC permitting shopfront projections of five to seven feet.

The complaint further alleges that traders were subjected to threats, psychological pressure, and indirect coercion during the operation, with attempts made to force them into signing consent letters for redevelopment of the market. These allegations have triggered serious concerns over possible collusion between civic officials and private developers, allegedly using intimidation to advance redevelopment plans at the cost of established livelihoods.

Tandel added that the action had created an atmosphere of fear among communities that have historically contributed to building the city. “When businesses run by our mothers and sisters are targeted despite possessing valid written permissions from the BMC, it goes beyond administrative high-handedness. It is an attack on the dignity, identity, and security of the Marathi and Koli communities in their own city,” he said.

Tandel further asserted that any attempt to obtain consent for redevelopment through intimidation would be strongly resisted. “This is not merely about protecting a market. It is a struggle to safeguard livelihood rights and the dignity of working-class communities,” he emphasised.

The AMMKS has warned that unless the BMC immediately halts such coercive actions, initiates disciplinary proceedings against the officials involved, and ensures protection for authorised licence holders, the organisation will launch a large-scale agitation across Mumbai. It has stated that responsibility for any escalation will lie squarely with the civic administration.

Alka Sasane, assistant commissioner, markets, when contacted, said she was not aware of the issue and would not comment.