BMC evicts 67 illegal hawkers from Colaba Causeway after residents threaten protest

MUMBAI: Two days after Colaba residents warned the BMC that they would set up their own stalls to protest against illegal hawkers, the civic body carried out an eviction drive on Tuesday, removing 67 unauthorised hawkers from Colaba Causeway. BMC vacated 67 illegal hawkers stalls on Colaba Causeway on Tuesday.

The operation, supervised by additional municipal commissioner (city) Dr Ashwini Joshi, aimed to clear unauthorised structures and ensure compliance with civic regulations. Officials said the eviction targeted hawkers who were obstructing pedestrian movement and vehicular traffic along the busy stretch.

The A Ward office, which executed the operation, confirmed that similar drives against unauthorised vendors would continue on a regular basis. The crackdown followed demands from local residents, led by former BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar, who had given the BMC a deadline of one week to act against encroachments or face protests outside the ward office.

“While today’s action is a welcome move, it is not sufficient,” said Narwekar. “The BMC must go beyond token actions. All illegal stalls and encroachments must be permanently removed, and the civic body should ensure daily monitoring and enforcement to prevent their return. To make Colaba Causeway truly pedestrian-friendly, it should deploy a dedicated, full-time team from the license department and encroachment removal department to maintain clear, accessible and safe footpaths at all times.”

Narwekar pointed out that there were repeat offenders who continued to violate rules with impunity. “The BMC must take strict legal action against them by filing FIRs and booking them under the MPID Act, ensuring lasting deterrence,” he said. “Most importantly, the footpaths must remain continuously accessible, safe, and convenient for pedestrians, restoring Colaba Causeway to the vibrant, walkable public space that it is meant to be.”

Jaydeep More, assistant commissioner of A Ward, said that the BMC was coordinating with the Colaba police to ensure that the hawkers did not return. “We have got innumerable complaints about this,” he said. “We are increasing shifts and taking action thrice a day. We are also confiscating the hawkers’ wares.”

Meanwhile, residents’ groups from Colaba high-rises are preparing to go ahead with their planned protest this Saturday. “We aim to gather as many residents as possible to drive home the point about the hawker menace,” said resident Bella Shah.