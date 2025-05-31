BMC fails desilting deadline for nullahs, Mithi

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will breach its desilting deadline (May 31) this monsoon, as only 66% of the work has been done in minor nullahs across the city, and only 54% in Mithi river. (HT Photo)

The work in Mithi was stalled as all three contractors tasked to work on different stretches of the river have halted work – two of them are currently embroiled in the ₹65 crore Mithi desilting scam, being investigated by SIT; and the third after being blacklisted for mixing debris in silt in the M-West ward. BMC is in a bind as no other contractors are willing to take up the task.

About work on minor nullahs, an official from BMC said, “We had mandated that contractors upload videos at different phases of their work to check discrepancies if any. We will not pay them if they do not upload the footage. There is little or no progress in some places.”

Citizens have been critical of the annual desilting programme as well, with most pointing out that the silt is left to dry in the open for at least two days, to reduce its weight, but left in that state for a longer period, said an official. Meanwhile, all the good work is compromised when it rains, as much of it flows back into the drains.

“In Dahisar, while desilting work was being done well in time in a major nullah, much of the excavated silt was lying in a heap next to the storm water drains,” said Harish Pandey from the New Link Road Resident Association. “When the unexpected rains hit the city, all the silt washed up and went back into drains rendering the contractor’s efforts futile.”

Meanwhile, in the western suburbs 100% of desilting is complete in major nullahs, 94% in the eastern suburbs and only 80% in the city. Due to the quantum of work remaining, the official said, BMC is hoping to meet the target soon.