MUMBAI: In a bid to make the upcoming Ganeshotsav more environmentally friendly, the BMC is pulling out all the stops; it is distributing free shadu clay and eco-friendly paint and offering artists space to craft the idols. BMC gives 858 tonnes of shadu clay, eco-friendly paint, free work spaces to idol makers

By Saturday, the civic body had already distributed 858 tonnes of shadu clay to 477 idol makers, a record that surpasses the previous years. In 2024, around 600 tonnes of clay was distributed, while in 2023, the year the offer began, it was around 400 tonnes.

“The BMC has been giving shadu clay to all those who applied,” said Prashant Sapkale, deputy commissioner of Zone 2 and BMC coordinator of the Ganesh festival. “The applications began from February, and till now, most requests have already come in. The demand might go up slightly.”

Besides the clay, the BMC has also offered free temporary sheds, two or three per ward, to craft idols on a first-come-first-serve basis. It will also be supplying eco-friendly white paint for the idols. As per specifications, the “ecofriendly colour should be water-soluble and non-toxic to aquatic species ie free from heavy metals such as lead, cadmium, chromium and mercury”.

The civic body will also be conducting awareness activities to encourage people to celebrate the festival, scheduled for August 27, in a more eco-friendly manner.

While appreciative of the BMC’s efforts, Naresh Dahibavkar, president of the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), said, “Smaller Ganpati idols worshipped at home are being made of clay but there are not many clay idol makers in Mumbai. Clay is also heavier than POP, and not suitable for sarvajanik big idols.”

Following the Bombay high court order in June, which lifted the ban on manufacturing and selling POP idols but refused to allow their immersion in natural waters, the BSGSS has been pushing the government to allow at least the big sarvajanik idols to be immersed in natural water bodies.

“Artificial ponds are not spacious enough for the bigger idols, and there is not adequate space to enlarge these ponds in areas like Lalbaug,” said Dahibavkar. “Also, their concentrated space will cause overcrowding in small areas and may result in incidents. If idols were allowed to be immersed for only a few hours during low tide, that would reduce the effect on the environment. We are requesting the government to consider it, and are appealing to the court to allow the immersion in natural bodies.”