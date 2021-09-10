BMC gives nod to 1,996 Ganpati mandals, 381 applications rejected in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has given permission to 1,996 community Ganpati mandals ahead of the Ganesh festival that starts on Friday. The civic body received 2,520 complete applications, of which 381 were rejected and 143 others are pending approval.

Last year, following the first wave of Covid-19 in the city, 1,764 mandals had received permission from BMC.

In six wards, there will be more than 100 mandals. These include D ward which covers parts of Girgaum and Grant Road with 129 mandals, G-North ward covering parts of Dadar, Shivaji Park with 123 mandals, K-East ward covering Andheri with 117, M-East ward covering Chembur and Govandi with 107, N ward which covers Ghatkopar with 137, and S ward covering Bhandup with 107 mandals.

The civic body had received 3,104 applications this year but 584 were void due to duplication. Of the 2,520 applications scrutinised, 79% of them received permissions. Of the 381 that were rejected, two were rejected by the traffic police, and 11 were rejected by the Mumbai Police.

Naresh Dahibavkar from Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshostsav Samanvay Samiti said, “Until two years ago, the number of mandals was around 3,100. In 2020, around 95% of the mandals applied for permission due to Covid-19. This year, 100% of the registered mandals applied for permission. However, following government restrictions on physical darshan, many mandals will find it difficult to celebrate the entire festival. A lot of our revenue is generated from advertising, and mandals had already found sponsors.”

Earlier this week, BMC announced that physical darshan will not be allowed, and mandals will have to give the option of online darshan. BMC also disallowed processions or gathering and restricted the number of people allowed at visarjan to 10.