MUMBAI: As the first phase of the historic Kala Ghoda precinct redevelopment nears completion, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has given the go-ahead for the second phase, with the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) granting in-principle approval. BMC greenlights second phase of Kala Ghoda precinct redevelopment

Phase 2A, estimated to cost ₹12 crore, will focus on revamping five key roads—Mahatma Gandhi Road, K Dubash Road, Nagindas Road, Chamber of Commerce Lane, and Forbes Street. Work under Phase 1 is ongoing along V B Gandhi Marg, Rutherfield Street, Rope Walk Lane, Saibaba Road, and B Bharucha Road.

The next stage will see the creation of a new plaza and a dedicated underground parking area for citizens. The design will feature a mix of Basalt Natural Finish Stone, Basalt Leather Finish Stone, Maroon Granite Stone, and Yellow Granite Stone for flooring. Landscaping will introduce species such as bakul tree, variegated pendanus, heliconia psittacorum, purple heart, and golden duranta to brighten the precinct.

Architect Pritesh Bafna of Urban Design Architecture Initiative (UDAI), the firm overseeing the project, said Phase 2 will focus on internal lanes. “On K Dubash Road, existing footpaths are being dismantled for reconstruction. The goal is to enhance the overall experience, while ensuring the precinct retains its unique character as one of India’s foremost art districts,” he said.

Several streets will be pedestrianised using retractable bollards, which will allow emergency vehicles unrestricted access while restricting service vehicles to designated hours. The Kala Ghoda Plaza itself will be redeveloped in a later phase.

A civic official added that the plaza will be expanded by reconfiguring traffic flow around it, aiming to transform it from a traffic island into a true urban space. “The proposal includes redesigning the road alongside Jehangir Art Gallery and integrating the northern area of the plaza to create a seamless pedestrian connection. However, Nagindas Mansion Road will not be pedestrianised,” the official said.

Phase 2 is likely to be split into 2A and 2B due to the scope of work. Phase 2B will primarily focus on expanding the parking facility into an underground structure.

Former corporator Makarand Narwekar welcomed the plan, saying, “Under the vision of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, this redevelopment will transform Kala Ghoda into a greener, pedestrian-friendly destination, attracting both local and international tourists.”

The project will also bring new pavements, improved lighting, and greener surroundings. Located near cultural landmarks such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Jehangir Art Gallery, National Gallery of Modern Art, Institute of Contemporary Art, and Eliyahoo Synagogue, Kala Ghoda is positioned as Mumbai’s premier arts and culture hub. The idea of a vehicle-free zone is being implemented to reinforce this identity.

Narwekar confirmed that the UDAI plans have received all necessary civic approvals. “Once final clearances are in place, the tender process will begin,” he said.