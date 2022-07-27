BMC issues advisory as swine flu cases rise
Mumbai Mumbai saw a spurt of swine flu cases from only two in June to 62 laboratory-confirmed cases in the last 24 days, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In the years 2020 and 2021, the city saw 44 and 64 swine flu cases respectively.
Seeing the spike in cases in July, BMC has issued an advisory for citizens including following hand and cough hygiene and avoiding crowded places.
“Like Covid, swine flu is a communicable disease. Luckily, it is less infectious and transmissible. Basic hygiene like covering your nose while sneezing, coughing with a handkerchief or tissue, avoiding touching eyes, nose, mouth etc should be followed for precaution,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC.
She further added that one should avoid self-medication and consult a nearby BMC health post/dispensary/hospital for treatment if there is a history of high fever, difficulty in breathing, or blue colour of skin or lips. “Treatment should not be delayed because it leads to complications and risk of death. People with co-morbidities like hypertension, diabetes, pregnant women and senior citizens should be more careful,” she said.
Dr Pradip Awate, epidemiologist and state surveillance officer, said swine flu cases usually rise during monsoon. “In the last two years, Covid was the dominant infectious disease. It is a competition between viruses (microorganisms). While Covid is now receding with communities at large developing immunity, we are seeing swine flu becomes more active. The rise is seen in Thane, Kolhapur and other areas,” he said.
Dr Kishore Sathe, emergency medicine specialist, PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, said that while there is an upward trend of swine flu cases, the majority are mild and do not require hospitalisation.
“We are definitely seeing a sharp rise in H1N1 cases during the last 15 days. The majority of cases are with mild symptoms of sore throat and cough. Only senior citizens with multiple co-morbidities are requiring hospitalisation including ICU. Fortunately, we have got drugs to treat the infection and it is easy to contain the spread,” he said.
Dr Neeraj Tulara, an infectious disease specialist at LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, who is seeing 10-15 suspected cases every day out of which around five are positive, said, “Most have increased recently due to sudden changes in weather. We have around 2-3 cases admitted in the normal ward and 1-2 in ICU. But I don’t see many getting admitted so far.”
Dr Samir Garde, senior consultant, pulmonology, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, said that almost all individuals with swine flu infection are recovering within 48 hours of the medication. “Only a minuscule fraction of them, with co-morbidities, require hospitalisation and aggressive treatment. The period of hospitalisation is subjective and varies depending on their underlying condition and response to medication,” he explained.
Dr Garde added that since the 2015 swine flu outbreak, clinicians on the ground have been treating a similar number of swine flu cases during monsoon and the statistical trend is not alarming.
“People shouldn’t panic and upon the onset of symptoms such as chills, fever, sore throat, or runny water, seek active medical care for immediate treatment. The attention is now back on these other viral infections which were otherwise biased towards only Covid-19,” said Dr. Garde.
Dr Vasant Nagvekar, infectious disease expert and state Covid-19 task force member, said Swine flu is endemic and there will be a spike in cases intermittently. “We need more awareness on swine flu as the cases are on the rise. Classic symptom of Swine flu is high fever- 103 to 104. We expect the cases to dip in 2-4 weeks,” he said.
-
Expect moderate rain in Delhi today, says IMD
The intensity of rain in Delhi will increase from Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate showers across the national capital. Delhi's maximum temperature was 34.6C on Wednesday, which is around normal for this time of the season. Delhi's minimum temperature too is expected to drop in the next few days, touching 23C by the end of the month. It was 26.7C on Wednesday.
-
Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Here are the areas that may get affected. East Bengaluru Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
-
Basavaraj Bommai cancels 'Janotsava convention' over death of BJP worker
Amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention". An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
