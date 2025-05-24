Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a stern ultimatum to contractors handling the city’s Road Cement Concreting Project—complete all major work by May 31 or face termination and steep financial penalties. BMC issues final warning: Complete road concretisation by May 31 or face penalties

According to Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar, contractors failing to meet the deadline will not only be replaced but also liable to repay project costs, along with a penalty amounting to twice the project value. The warning comes as the civic body races against time to complete critical infrastructure upgrades before the onset of the monsoon.

Concrete work across multiple zones is now in its final stages, with key components such as Pavement Quality Concrete (PQC), joint cutting and filling, and traffic safety installations either completed or underway. The remaining work, including the application of mastic asphalt on unfinished sections, must be wrapped up by May 25. Delays in finalising mastic supply, plant capacity, or labour deployment will result in immediate contractor replacement, BMC officials confirmed.

In a late-night inspection on May 22, Bangar reviewed ongoing work across several arterial roads including Ramnath Goenka Road, Dumaine Road, Mauji Rathod Road, Naoroji Hill Road No 9, RS Sapre Road, and New Prabhadevi Road. He stressed that roads must only be opened to traffic after comprehensive cleaning, thermoplastic lane markings, installation of cat eyes, and proper signage.

To maintain construction quality and prevent seasonal deterioration, senior engineers have been tasked with closely mentoring secondary and assistant engineers, swiftly addressing any on-site challenges. “We are committed to delivering a durable, monsoon-ready road network. Engineering teams are working round the clock to meet the deadline,” said Bangar.