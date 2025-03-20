BMC issues notice to renegotiate land under CRZ for Coastal Rd extension

MUMBAI: In a bid to acquire land for the northern leg of the Coastal Road – stretching from Bandra to Dahisar – the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday put out a notice for the change of the reservation of 60 land plots along Mumbai’s coast which fall under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ). The notice stated this was imperative to accommodate the extended Coastal Road between Goregaon and Dahisar. Coastal Road in Worli (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

The land parcels that are up for renegotiation in the Development Plan lie in Goregaon, Malad, Charkop, Borivali, Eksar and Dahisar. Suggestions and objections from citizens have been called for, the deadline for which ends in 30 days.

A civic official told HT, “The land parcels are largely vacant, with no private activity allowed on them due to CRZ norms. Largely owned by governmental agencies, these vacant lands have the potential to be utilised for public works.”