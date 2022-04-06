BMC likely to open Girgaum Chowpatty viewing deck on Saturday
Mumbai: The Girgaum Chowpatty viewing deck will officially open for the public by the weekend or in the next week, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). After the Dadar Chowpatty deck, which was inaugurated on February 9, this will be the second sea-viewing deck for the citizens in Mumbai, giving a picturesque view of the Arabian sea.
The idea of building a viewing deck at Girgaum was conceived by the BMC in August last year and its work started in October 2021. The deck is being constructed on the storm water drainage (SWD) outfall that throws water into the Arabian sea.
According to the BMC officials, the viewing deck is being built at a cost of ₹3.5 crore, and the work is in its final stages. Guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray is likely to inaugurate the deck for the public this weekend.
Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner of the BMC’s D-ward, under which Chowpatty falls, informed, “The work is in its final stages and we will officially throw it open for the public by this weekend or in the next week. The work is completed in a period of six months, and we are expecting that the deck will attract a lot of citizens.”
According to BMC officials, the deck can accommodate around 500 people. With the passage of the deck, as many as 1,000 people can be accommodated.
The entire area of the deck is 470 square metres which has a seating capacity of 150 people including the passage area, and the BMC also plans to install solar panels nearby. This the BMC has said will ensure the electricity requirement of the deck is met.
Meanwhile, there are 40 SWD outfalls in the city and the BMC is planning to explore these for setting up a viewing deck on it.
-
FARM Equipment and Implements Localisation Expo: ACMA’s 2-day expo kicks off in Ludhiana
The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association, the apex body of the Indian auto component industry, hosted the first-ever edition of the two- day ACMA Farm Equipment and Implements Localisation Expo, which kicked off on Wednesday. The expo aims to showcase latest development and excellence in auto component technologies for farm equipment by domestic component manufacturers. On the first day,over 50 leading component suppliers displayed their latest products and technologies.
-
Navratri: Symbolism to the fore as Congress, BJP send puja material to Amethi temples
Political symbolism with a religious flavour has come to the fore in the former Congress bastion Amethi during the ongoing nine-day Navratri festival. Both the Congress and the BJP are out to make a point there during the celebrations. For instance, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sent puja material for temples, besides clothes and fruits for temple priests in Amethi.
-
Rahul Gandhi expected to visit Mumbai to meet Congress legislators
Taking a serious cognisance of the growing discontent in the party's rank and file in Maharashtra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Mumbai in about a fortnight to meet party ministers and legislators. This follows a meeting between a group of Congress legislators and party president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday, where they are said to have expressed their disgruntlement at the state leadership and ministers.
-
'Wrong': Hijab poster girl Muskan's father reacts after al Qaeda chief's video
Reacting to a video statement released by Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri on the hijab row praising her father on Wednesday, Karnataka college student Muskan Khan said the statement of the terror group leader was wrong, and he and his family were living peacefully in India. Mohammad Hussain Khan also said the police and Karnataka government can initiate any inquiry to ascertain the truth.
-
Deliciousness returns to the bylanes of Kausarbaug during Ramadan
PUNE After a break of two years, the fairy lights twinkle around trees, lighting up Kausarbaug in Kondhwa, which has become a hub for delicious iftar food. The holy month of Ramadan began on April 3 and Muslims observe a fast from dawn to dusk. Earlier in the city,Ramadan was a low key affair till 2007, when Mominpura near Swargate was the only place where food stalls were put up.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics