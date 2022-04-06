BMC likely to open Girgaum Chowpatty viewing deck on Saturday

Mumbai: The Girgaum Chowpatty viewing deck will officially open for the public by the weekend or in the next week, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). After the Dadar Chowpatty deck, which was inaugurated on February 9, this will be the second sea-viewing deck for the citizens in Mumbai, giving a picturesque view of the Arabian sea.

The idea of building a viewing deck at Girgaum was conceived by the BMC in August last year and its work started in October 2021. The deck is being constructed on the storm water drainage (SWD) outfall that throws water into the Arabian sea.

According to the BMC officials, the viewing deck is being built at a cost of ₹3.5 crore, and the work is in its final stages. Guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray is likely to inaugurate the deck for the public this weekend.

Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner of the BMC’s D-ward, under which Chowpatty falls, informed, “The work is in its final stages and we will officially throw it open for the public by this weekend or in the next week. The work is completed in a period of six months, and we are expecting that the deck will attract a lot of citizens.”

According to BMC officials, the deck can accommodate around 500 people. With the passage of the deck, as many as 1,000 people can be accommodated.

The entire area of the deck is 470 square metres which has a seating capacity of 150 people including the passage area, and the BMC also plans to install solar panels nearby. This the BMC has said will ensure the electricity requirement of the deck is met.

Meanwhile, there are 40 SWD outfalls in the city and the BMC is planning to explore these for setting up a viewing deck on it.