MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is considering implementing a solid waste management (SWM) tax on citizens. The purpose of this tax is to fund the infrastructure, services and operations necessary to collect, transport, process, recycle, and dispose of waste in an environmentally responsible manner and could be levied along with the property tax bill. BMC mulls over imposing solid waste management tax on citizens

The civic official said if this proposal goes through then it will collect at least ₹100 crore from 26 administrative wards every year. Neighbouring Navi Mumbai and Thane have already integrated solid waste management fees into their property taxes. Mumbai, however, has yet to establish a similar system.

The civic body has sought the opinion of its legal department to ensure the tax’s feasibility and a final decision is expected only after the upcoming assembly elections.

A civic official from the solid waste management department said, “We have put up a proposal with the legal department for verification to revise the by-laws on solid waste management 2016 but because of the election code of conduct it will be decided after assembly polls. It has not been decided whether we will recover the tax through assessment tax. Our assessment tax is already collecting water taxes and sewerage taxes and therefore we are contemplating whether it can be accommodated in assessment taxes or should it be separate.”

A large number of solid waste, including dry garbage and kitchen waste is generated across the city but there is no segregation done at source and as per solid waste management rules 2016, it is mandatory for bulk generators of waste, especially housing societies occupying an area of 20,000 sq metres or producing more than 100 kgs of waste per day to segregate waste into dry and wet waste inside their premises.

However, many housing societies have defaulted in implementing these rules, leading to inefficiencies in waste disposal.

In past years, the BMC attempted to enforce penalties on such societies, but some of the residents challenged this action in court, resulting in a delay in penal measures.

“Those societies not following this rule are being imposed some penalties at the ward level by assistant engineers. Other municipal corporations are taking user charges which include SWM charges but we are yet imposing these charges for generating waste or through assessment charges while collecting property taxes,” he said.

The civic official added that after a legal opinion is sought on the same, a public notice will be published for suggestions and objectives from citizens.

“After clearing from the legal department, a notice will be published for objections from the public and after elections, a final decision will be taken on the same. Proper segregation would make it easier for the municipal corporation to handle waste disposal efficiently,” he said.

While flats measuring 500 sq ft and below are exempted from property taxes, a decision will be taken to include these flats as well as they too are generators of solid waste.

The municipal solid waste department bears significant expenses in collecting and disposing of garbage, but currently, it lacks a corresponding source of revenue.

In recent months, the BMC’s solid waste management department has been in discussions with the property tax collection and assessment departments about determining an appropriate proportion for the proposed solid waste management fee.

The final decision is still pending, and the BMC has now submitted a proposal to the law department to seek legal counsel before moving forward.