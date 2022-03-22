BMC: No decision on tweaking alignment of coastal road

Mumbai: Two weeks after a group of renowned city-based urban planners and architects wrote to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) suggesting a tweak in the design of the 10-km-long Mumbai coastal road seeking that the reclaimed open spaces face the seaside and be turned into a waterfront that could be used by cyclists and pedestrians, the BMC said that work on the road will carry on as per the existing proposed alignment.

Earlier this month, a group of 70 architects, urban designers, planners and academicians had written to Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking changes in alignment of the open spaces that form part of the coastal road project.

“Considering the level of reclamation, while keeping the road in its entirety — we think it wise to move as many of the open spaces to the seaside as possible. This would enable a world class waterfront open to all citizens retaining the much necessary vista on to the open uncluttered horizon,” the letter stated.

The letter also proposed an “addition of continuous bicycle paths along the length of the reclamation” which “would allow one to cycle along the entire length of the city, thereby reducing the load on the road, as well and public transport on the north-south corridors on the west side.”

A 10.58-km road is being built from Princess Street Flyover in Marine Lines to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link Road as part of the coastal road project. The BMC is reclaiming 111 hectares of the sea on the western coast to construct this. Of this reclaimed land, the BMC has proposed using 70 hectares to create large tracts of open spaces for citizens, along the coastal road but towards the city-side, while the remaining reclaimed land will be used for the road.

According to BMC officials, more than 50% of this work is completed, which includes a tunnel between Priyadarshini Park and Girgaon Chowpatty.

Chakradhar Kandalkar, chief engineer of the coastal road project said, “My comment on alignment change will only be that our work on the current alignment is already ongoing, and we have already completed more than 50% of the civil works.”

Architect Alan Abraham, one of the authors of this letter, said, “We have not heard from the state government or the BMC yet. However, we expect them to reply, and we will be happy to give them a presentation on the plan. We have proposed minimum changes for the betterment of the urban fabric.”

“The big idea is a beautiful city with good architecture for public spaces that will help with clean air, good light and a quality lifestyle with nature around. Also, design must come first — we must stop focusing on transport/infrastructure projects only which do not take the overall urban environment into consideration,” Abraham added.