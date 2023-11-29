Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday penalised and initiated legal action against 176 shops and establishments in the city for not displaying signboards in Marathi (Devnagri) script as per the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017. The Supreme Court had, on September 25, given shopkeepers across Maharashtra a two-month deadline to install Marathi signboards. The deadline expired on November 24. BMC penalises 176 shops for not having Marathi signboards

Officials from the civic body inspected 3269 shops on Tuesday, out of which 3093 shops had nameplates in bold Marathi (Devanagri) script, whereas the balance 176 shops did not have Marathi signboards. The details of these shops and establishments will be shared with the Supreme Court, which is monitoring the issue. Violators are also likely to be fined as per a formula declared by the BMC earlier, encompassing penalties of ₹2000 per establishment, plus ₹1000 per staffer in the establishment.

The BMC had initiated an inspection drive on October 10, following the two-month deadline issued by the Supreme Court order. A team of senior inspectors of shops were formed in 24 wards by Sanjog Kabare, deputy municipal commissioner (special), and notices were served to more than 3,000 non-compliant shops in just nine days.

The Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association, which has around five lakh shopkeepers as members, had moved the Supreme Court last year to challenge the state government’s rule mandating Marathi signboards outside every shop, big or small.