MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) nearly century-old employees’ gymkhana at Azad Maidan is set to be redeveloped into a citizen-friendly town hall and public space within 28 months. BMC plans ₹29.3 crore makeover of its century-old gymkhana in Azad Maidan

The BMC’s standing committee will on Friday consider awarding the redevelopment contract to M/s D Thakker Construction Pvt Ltd, the lowest bidder among five companies, which quoted ₹29.30 crore for the project. The civic body had estimated the cost at ₹44.87 crore.

The British-era structure, known as the Mahangarpalika Krida Bhavan and built in 1926, stands on a 4,719 sq metre plot opposite the BMC headquarters and near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus heritage precinct.

Civic officials said the plan is to construct a five-storey building with rooftop viewing decks, restaurants and capsule lifts. The design aims to create an open, flexible space that can host multiple activities.

“The space will be built in a way that allows it to be used for various purposes depending on requirements. It could host meetings, exhibitions or even offices for employees,” a senior civic official said.

Unlike the present dilapidated structure, which is largely inaccessible to the public, the new facility is envisioned as a civic engagement space that could also attract tourists. It will feature rooftop restaurants and a viewing deck overlooking the surrounding heritage precinct.

The project is said to be the brainchild of municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, who has proposed transforming the facility into a venue for public dialogue, civic engagement and cultural activities.

Currently, the single-storey building, tucked behind a row of eateries along Azad Maidan, houses a badminton court, a carrom room and a card room. Despite being over a century old, it is not a listed heritage structure and remains largely unnoticed amid the surrounding landmark buildings.

Officials said the new building’s architecture will be designed to complement the heritage character of the area, flanked by the BMC headquarters on one side and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on the other.

Former Mumbai mayor and leader of the opposition Kishori Pednekar has suggested that the redeveloped facility could also serve as an alternative municipal council hall.

“The current BMC council hall is struggling to accommodate its 237 corporators, including 227 elected and 10 nominated members. With each corporator representing a ward of 50,000–60,000 people, the number of corporators is likely to increase in the future,” Pednekar said.

She noted that the same council hall has been used since the corporation had only 27 corporators and expanding it now is difficult due to structural and logistical constraints. “Relocating the busts is a sensitive issue and shifting the municipal secretary’s staff is impractical since they record the proceedings,” she said.

Pednekar added that several legislative bodies, including Parliament and the Maharashtra legislature, have expanded their facilities over time to accommodate more members, and said the BMC should consider doing the same.