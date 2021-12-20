BMC plans smart traffic signals at 70 junctions across 12 roads

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will conduct a detailed survey of 70 traffic junctions in the city to upgrade conventional traffic signals to an intelligent traffic signal system.

A total 12 roads have been selected for this project across which 70 traffic junctions have been identified by the civic body. Some of the prominent roads include B A road, Senapati Bapat road, Belassis road, R A Kidwai road, Sir J J road, P D’mello road and Shahid Bhagat Singh road.

A topographical study of the junctions will be carried out, including road width, traffic signal poles, footpaths, trees, pedestrian crossings, chamber ducts and utility crossings; building boundaries and entrances; traffic count, pedestrian count, impact on journey time, parking areas nearby and vending areas nearby. Based on the data collected and the outcomes, a feasibility study for the intelligent traffic system will be carried out. The BMC will appoint a consultant for the project, who will be required to monitor the air quality of the area as well.

The study is expected to help the BMC identify existing problems with traffic management at each of these junctions and draw up a resolution for these problems. The data will be used to prepare an adaptive real-time system, with construction designs for footpaths, road width, street lights, manholes, traffic management and pedestrian movement management systems. The consultant will also prepare a traffic regulation design that will include recommendations for all traffic regulations which will apply within at least 150 m from the centre of a junction. A synchronised timing plan for the signals will also be prepared.