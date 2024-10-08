BMC plans to axe 123 trees for VBSL connector

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to axe 123 trees, eight of which will be cut while the remaining 115 transplanted, on the Juhu Versova Link Road to facilitate the upcoming connector to the Versova Bandra Sea Link (VBSL). Mumbai, India. Oct 07, 2024: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) granted permission to cut down 7 trees for the construction of the viaduct of Versova connector to the Versova-Bandra Sea Link, while 115 trees were preserved at their original location. Mumbai, India. Oct 07, 2024. (Photo by Raju Sinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

The felling has been planned to make way for the pillars of the bridge approaching the VBSL. The move was declared through notices which were pasted on the trees on October 1; most of the trees fall along the road’s divider.

To seal their fate, a hearing will be held between tree authority officials from the BMC and citizens on Wednesday at 4:30pm at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo.

“These trees are coming in the way of the piers of the bridge that will lead to the Versova Bandra Sea Link,” said an official from the tree authority. “The slightly bigger ones abutting the trees have been chosen for cutting, while the younger trees which are five to six years old, will be transplanted. There are around 500 or so trees on the stretch, but only these 123 will be moved. Even this depends on citizens’ views.”

The official, who preferred to remain anonymous, added the procedure to secure permissions will last over a month at least, the first step being the hearing where citizens can argue for preserving the trees. The spot for the transplantation of the trees is yet to be allotted, although it will be within the city limits.

An official from BMC’s bridges department said, “The VBSL is being constructed by the MSRDC. The connector will begin at this spot in the Seven Bungalows area of Versova. Work will begin after they get all permissions.”