BMC pool in Wadala shut for maintenance for over 3 months; members fume

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) swimming pool at Wadala, opened with much fanfare in August last year, has been shut for maintenance work since July 10. Those enrolled as members were initially told that the work would take 10-15 days. But the pool has remained inaccessible for over three months since, they said, forcing many to seek out alternatives elsewhere. Mumbai, India. Sep 30, 2024: The Wadala swimming pool operated by the BMC has been closed for the past 3 months due to leakage and maintenance. The pool was opened to the public in August last year. Mumbai, India. Sep 30, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

According to members, the pool was well maintained during the initial months, but things started deteriorating soon. With the water not being cleaned regularly, many suffered from skin infections. Even the washrooms were not maintained properly, they said.

“I enrolled as a member on September 4, 2023 and my membership expired this September. But I was unable to use the pool for the last three months because it was shut for maintenance,” said Archana Chourasiya, a resident of Wadala.

Chourasiya had paid ₹8,410 for an annual membership as she was keen to learn the basics of swimming. “I was happy in the initial days. But as time went by, things only got worse. I developed skin allergy due to the contaminated water and I had to take a pause from swimming because of the low maintenance,” she noted.

Other members also complained of their membership fees being wasted as they were not able to access the pool for over three months despite having made all necessary payments. They said that the pool had been built for those who could not afford expensive pools and even children from the slums had access to it. After it was closed for maintenance in July, many were forced to enroll at the Dadar swimming pool, also owned by the BMC, to continue their training.

“The Wadala pool was right beside my house – it took me barely five minutes to walk to it,” said Afsar Rasool Khan. Travelling to the pool at Dadar takes at least half an hour, he said, adding, “If the pool was constructed for the public, then why was it not maintained properly?”

Khan said the Dadar pool was extremely overcrowded and one had to wait for 5-6 months just to enroll as a member.

“We were so happy when this pool opened last year. But we are back to square one again,” he said.