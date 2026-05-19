BMC proposes 15-point reform blueprint for cash-strapped BEST

MUMBAI: Confronted with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST)’s staggering projected loss of ₹2,439 crore for the fiscal year 2026-27, the BMC has issued it a comprehensive 15-point reform directive. The aggressive roadmap aims to overhaul operational efficiency, halt consumer migration, and unlock vital new revenue streams for the financially strained public utility. Mumbai, India - Oct. 28, 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis launched 157 BEST bus at Colaba Bus depo, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The BMC’s proposed reforms split focus between modernising BEST’s bus transit system and fortifying its lucrative power distribution network. On Monday, BEST authorities said that they had given the civic body their response to these points. A draft of the reply was circulated among BEST committee members on Monday.

“We informed them that we were strengthening the power grid and venturing into power generation rather than just distribution,” said a BEST official. “We are also deploying dedicated squads to stop power theft and are recovering long-pending electricity dues.”

In the transport wing, the BEST continues to implement route rationalisation, bus parking facilities, and has formed an expert committee to optimise urban transit. “The plan emphasises utilising vacant plots for EV-charging infrastructure to serve both fleets and public use,” said another official. “We are also actively expanding non-fare box revenue. We will prepare a formal, detailed reply to be submitted alongside our upcoming budget copy.”

The active measures are already underway across all 15 areas highlighted by the civic body. Non-fare box revenue has experienced a sharp surge, rising from ₹293 crore in 2024-25 to ₹388 crore in 2025-26. Besides, specialised anti-theft operations successfully detected 154 instances of electricity theft, recovering ₹2 crore in stolen revenue.

While the massive ₹2,439-crore deficit remains a critical challenge, the synchronised push between the BMC’s strict policy roadmap and its ongoing recovery measures signals a coordinated battle to restore financial stability to Mumbai’s vital transport lifeline.