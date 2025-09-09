MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has refuted claims by former BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar that construction of an aspirational toilet near Lion Gate in south Mumbai has resumed in violation of a stay order issued by the Maharashtra government during the recent monsoon session. BMC refutes claim of ‘aspirational toilet’ being built on footpath near Lion Gate

Narwekar had alleged that construction work at the site continued despite the clear directive issued by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker on July 17, 2025, which ordered a halt to work on aspirational toilets pending an inquiry. Aspirational toilets, part of the central government’s Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, are modern public restrooms designed to improve hygiene and safety in high-footfall locations such as tourist areas and markets.

However, the BMC clarified that no toilet construction is currently underway at the site. Ashwini Joshi, additional municipal commissioner (city), told HT, “The area near Lion Gate was excavated by the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) undertaking to carry out urgent repairs to faulty electric cables that pass adjacent to the proposed toilet site. This work has been ongoing for the past 2–3 days and is unrelated to the aspirational toilet project.”

Joshi added that while the RCC base of the aspirational toilet had been completed earlier, all further work was halted in compliance with the state government’s directive. “The BMC reiterates that no construction has been restarted or proposed at this location,” she emphasised.

Narwekar, however, remains unconvinced and has formally written to BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, urging strict action against officials allegedly violating the stay order. “Minister Uday Samant had assured that work on 14 aspirational toilets in south Mumbai would be suspended pending inquiry, but activities persist at Lion Gate,” Narwekar said.

He further criticised the project for encroaching on pedestrian pathways, in violation of BMC’s “Pedestrian First Policy,” which mandates a minimum 1.2-metre-wide clear path. “Although the footpath is 8.65 metres wide, the current layout leaves no room for pedestrians, forcing them onto the road and raising serious safety concerns,” he added.