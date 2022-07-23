BMC ropes in JBIMS to train educators in management
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has roped in the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) to train 120 headmasters and principals in management. The course titled ‘Leadership Development Programme’ includes lessons on leadership skills needed to deal with complex situations, personality development and educational administration keeping in mind gender and POSCO issues.
The three-month course kicked off on Friday at the JBIMS institute campus and initially, 120 principals will participate in two phases.
Ashwini Bhide, the additional municipal commissioner, told HT, “BMC teachers get promoted and start working as headmasters without management skills. It is mainly a managerial job where certain management skills are required.”
Bhide added that there was a need to upgrade their skills, especially since the BMC is venturing into Mumbai Public Schools and other boards like CBSE, IGCSE and IB.
“We want our headmasters to be managerially independent. We want them to govern like leaders of the school. Their leadership qualities need to be developed for which they are not trained. That’s why we thought this training should be imparted,” she added.
BMC was in talks with JBIMS which is under Mumbai University and yet an independent body.
“JBIMS showed keen interest and interacted with our head teachers and officers and formulated and structured a whole course. It is a 40-60 hour course which will run over three months and it will be done on weekends,” said Bhide.
Rajesh Kankal, education officer at BMC, said,” The best schools are known by their principals, and they are the real leaders of the school. BMC gives training on content and syllabus but not on management and administrative skills.”
Kankal said this training will help headmasters to run the school efficiently and help them deal with all stakeholders, including teachers, parents, students and even NGOs.
“Principals were not taking ownership of the school. They were only taking instructions from the higher authorities. They must plan for quality education, motivate teachers, allow parents to participate in the development of students and learn to tackle students’ issues and provide vast exposure to students with the help of NGOs. This is where management skills will come in handy,” said Kankal.
