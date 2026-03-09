BMC sanctions Chimbai beach cleaning project

MUMBAI: The Standing Committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday approved a contract for cleaning operations at the Waringpada stretch of Chimbai beach in Bandra. Chimbai Beach in Mumbai (Pic for representation/HT Photo)

The civic body awarded the contract to M/s MTS Blue Roadlines for ₹10 million to undertake beach cleaning for a period of 730 days. The work covers the Waringpada section of Chimbai beach, a stretch measuring approximately 1.5 km in length and 25 metres in width, with a daily expenditure of a nearly ₹13,000.

Chimbai beach, which forms part of Mumbai’s seven major beaches, was once regarded as one of the city’s most polluted stretches. However, local residents say conditions have improved significantly over the years.

“The beach is far better maintained now,” said Thelma Poojari of the Chimbai Residents Association, a fourth-generation member of the village’s fishing community. She, however, pointed out that cleaning contracts are usually awarded only for the non-monsoon months.

“The real problem occurs during the monsoon when the sea washes back large amounts of waste onto the shore. That is when the beach is most littered,” she said.

According to the civic budget proposal, labourers, 240-liter wheeled bins, excavator-cum-loader machines, and dumper vehicles will collect waste accumulated on beaches—including silt, soil, debris, and mixed garbage—before transporting it for disposal.

Poojari also raised concerns about the use of heavy machinery during clean-up operations. “Often, JCB machines are used to scoop up garbage along with large amounts of sand. Workers must ensure only the waste is removed, as excessive sand removal damages the beach,” she said, adding that such operations are typically carried out early in the morning when residents cannot closely monitor the work.

During the discussion, several standing committee members stressed that the BMC should ensure proper supervision of the cleaning work and not merely sanction contracts.

Corporators across party lines highlighted the importance of maintaining Mumbai’s beaches. Congress corporator Tulip Miranda said beach cleanliness requires continuous monitoring as these spaces are used by thousands of residents. Shiv Sena corporator Yamini Jadhav suggested that the BMC deploy flying squads to regularly inspect the beaches and ensure proper upkeep.