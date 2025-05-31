BMC selects RIL to develop open spaces along Coastal Road

Mumbai: Nearly a year after Mumbai’s Coastal Road was opened to traffic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has selected Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) to develop 53 hectares of reclaimed open space along the road. The company will take at least three to four months to prepare a plan, following which work on realising new open spaces along the road from Priyadarshini Park to Worli will commence, said sources in the civic body. In January this year, the civic body issued a call for expressions of interest (EoI) to develop and maintain the open spaces for a period of 30 years, extendable by another 30 years (HT Photo)

On Thursday, BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani signed the letter of intent (LoI) outlining terms of the deal between BMC and RIL.

“Reliance was one of the companies that evinced interest in developing open spaces along the entire stretch of the Coastal Road,” said Gagrani.

Another official from the Coastal Road department said RIL was the only firm that met the requirements specified in the call for expressions of interest (EOI). “It was also the only company that had experience in developing such a large tract of open space,” the official said.

The company will take at least 3-4 months to revert to the BMC with a design, said Gagrani. “We will approve the design after discussions, perhaps involving external landscape architects,” he mentioned.

HT reached out to RIL for comments on the development, but did not get any response from the company.

Initially, the BMC had planned to develop open spaces along the ₹13,000-crore Coastal Road of its own accord. The plan was rolled back due to estimated additional expenditure of ₹400 crore and increased capital expenditure on big ticket projects including north-ward extension of the Coastal Road.

In January this year, the civic body issued a call for expressions of interest (EoI) to develop and maintain the open spaces for a period of 30 years, extendable by another 30 years. The open spaces would include gardens, parks, waterbodies, and cycle and pedestrian walkways, and commercial activities would be allowed subject to permission from the Supreme Court, the EoI mentioned.

The move to allow commercial activities subject to court approval irked many Mumbaikars, who saw it as a bid to privatise these spaces.

Meanwhile, an online petition seeking an urban forest all along the Coastal Road has garnered over 40,000 signatures. Nandini Chabria, a member of the core team behind the proposal to create the urban forest, said the 53-hectare open space could be divided into three zones.

The seaward side could have wind-breaker and salt-tolerant trees like Kewda, Sultan Champa, and Powderpuff mangrove while the side adjacent to the carriageway could have evergreen and deciduous trees like Jamun, Bakul and Amaltas. The zone in the middle could have shade-giving trees and flowering shrubs to attract butterflies, she said.

“This is a rare opportunity for us to turn the open space into a rich, climate-smart green zone,” said Chabria. “Rising temperatures in the city, increase in sea levels and deteriorating air quality warrant the development of such a zone.”

While the proposal was submitted to the BMC this week, municipal commissioner Gagrani said it would “definitely be considered” while finalising the plan for the open space.

Half hectare excluded

A little over half a hectare – equivalent to the size of a football field – has been left out of the 53-hectare open space that will be developed and maintained by RIL. This includes the 3,000 sqm and 2,300 sqm sought by the Breach Candy Club and the Breach Candy Hospital, respectively. Both institutions claimed the portions fell within the area between the high tide line and the low tide line, and they had gone underwater over time.

The hospital has been given its share as per instructions from the collector as it holds the lease for the reclaimed portion and wants to convert it into a parking lot. The Breach Candy club, which also owns the reclaimed portion it had sought, are still in the process of claiming it.

“Though these portions have been excluded from the open space, no built-up construction will be allowed on them due to the existing reservations on the plots,” said an official from the Coastal Road department. These portions would likely be out of bounds for the public, the official added.