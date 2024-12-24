BMC signs MOU with FFSAI to train 10,000 street food vendors

MUMBAI: The BMC on Monday signed an MOU with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI ) to give 10,000 licenced street vendors training on food safety methods and hygiene. Mumbai…22nd November 2011…News… Bombay Municipal corporation headquarters in Mumbai…HT photo by Hemant Padalkar (Hindustan Times)

The training sessions will be held at intervals throughout the coming year, with the BMC responsible for mobilising vendors, distributing certificates and other resources required for training. The actual training will be done by the FSSAI, which will prepare training modules, materials and guidelines for the street food vendors. They will be taught hygiene practices, safety rules for quality measures, cleanliness off the place of cooking and sale, safe handling and storage of food, waste management as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

A joint coordination committee will be formed between the BMC and FSSAI, with three members from each on it, to carry out these training programs. Their success will be reviewed from time to time.