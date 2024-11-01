MUMBAI: To address the revenue deficit from its smaller swimming pools, the BMC is studying the possibility of operating them through a public-private partnership (PPP) model, which could also allow pools to remain open until midnight. BMC studies PPP model to address revenue deficit in swimming pools

Currently, only 55% of memberships at BMC pools are filled, and there is a push to attract more members. Larger pools are running at a financial deficit, with operating costs exceeding revenues. In response, the BMC is considering doubling memberships and evaluating PPPs as a means to support ongoing operations.

A senior civic official in charge of swimming pools said, “I want to study the feasibility of this proposal before I proceed. When I had joined, a public-private partnership model was already being implemented. We are looking at whether it is beneficial to all - the public, the BMC, and the private company. Whenever we look at such models, we have to see the financial aspect as well as the maintenance aspect.”

However, members who obtained documents through Right to Information (RTI) are concerned that this model could lead to an increase in annual fees with a compromise on recreational facilities. Jeetendra Singh, a member of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial swimming pool at Shivaji Park, said he learnt that the BMC wants to earn revenue on public-private partnership model, through RTI.

In a BMC circular dated September 2024, swimming pool hours are set from 10am to 12pm and 5pm to 10pm. It is stated that swimming pools stay open until midnight to reduce peak-time crowding, and this extension would not add significant maintenance costs.

A current challenge is the limited availability of BMC employees needed for the daily operations and maintenance of these facilities. As a result, contract workers are hired in two eight-hour shifts, from 6am to 2pm and from 4:30pm to 12:30 am, to ensure adequate staffing.

With substantial investments in swimming facilities, all swimming pools under BMC offer a total membership capacity of 2,750 members, which could potentially expand to 3,300 members with extended hours, as per RTI data, made available by Singh.

“This model shouldn’t be considered. It is against the interest of the common man as this is a recreational activity at an affordable rate. When private contractors join on a partnership basis, they will make money and recreational activity will be sidelined,” said Singh.