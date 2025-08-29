Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

BMC tells Peru Compound to demolish temporary sheds at Lalbaugcha Raja

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 04:54 am IST

BMC issued a notice to dismantle unauthorized sheds for free food at Lalbag, citing safety concerns. The sheds remain intact, awaiting action.

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Tuesday, pasted a notice at the Peru Compound, Lalbag, to dismantle the three unauthorised temporary sheds where free food was to be served to Ganapati devotees. On Thursday evening, the sheds had yet not been demolished, nor had the free food service begun.

First glimpse of the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled at Lalbaug in Mumbai, India, on Sunday. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
First glimpse of the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled at Lalbaug in Mumbai, India, on Sunday. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The BMC notice stated that the organisers of the pandal should either furnish the permissions given to them to put up such sheds, or the constructions would be taken down in 24 hours. Sources requesting anonymity said that the notice had been sent to avoid stampedes, since the road leading to the sheds is quite narrow.

The three sheds with heights of 9m, 7.4m, and 5.3m, are located on the open ground space, not far from where the revered Ganapati idol, Lalbaugcha Raja, draws thousands of devotees every year.

Organisers of the Lalbaugcha Raja were not available for a comment.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / BMC tells Peru Compound to demolish temporary sheds at Lalbaugcha Raja
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On