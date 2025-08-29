BMC tells Peru Compound to demolish temporary sheds at Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Tuesday, pasted a notice at the Peru Compound, Lalbag, to dismantle the three unauthorised temporary sheds where free food was to be served to Ganapati devotees. On Thursday evening, the sheds had yet not been demolished, nor had the free food service begun. First glimpse of the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled at Lalbaug in Mumbai, India, on Sunday. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The BMC notice stated that the organisers of the pandal should either furnish the permissions given to them to put up such sheds, or the constructions would be taken down in 24 hours. Sources requesting anonymity said that the notice had been sent to avoid stampedes, since the road leading to the sheds is quite narrow.

The three sheds with heights of 9m, 7.4m, and 5.3m, are located on the open ground space, not far from where the revered Ganapati idol, Lalbaugcha Raja, draws thousands of devotees every year.

Organisers of the Lalbaugcha Raja were not available for a comment.