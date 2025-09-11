MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced plans to auction several immovable properties to recover long-standing property tax arrears. This step is being taken under section 200(2) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, in line with municipal regulations related to the sale of such assets. BMC to auction five properties over long-pending tax dues

Vishwas Shankarwar, joint municipal commissioner of the Assessment and Collection Department, confirmed the public notice issued on Wednesday.

The BMC has identified multiple properties across various wards with significant unpaid dues, including penalties. Property owners and assesses have been given a 21-day deadline from the date of the notice to settle their outstanding taxes along with applicable penalties and charges. Failure to comply will lead to auctioning of the listed properties by municipal authorities.

Notable among the properties is Hotel Oakwood in Juhu, Vile Parle West under K West ward, spread over 5,805.20 square metres. As of March 31, 2025, the property tax arrears stand at ₹8.31 crore, with a penalty of ₹11.04 crore, totalling ₹19.36 crore.

In L ward, Shanti Sadan CHS at Chunabhatti, covering 2,570.33 square metres, has dues of ₹1.83 crore in property tax and ₹1.34 crore in penalties, adding up to ₹3.28 crore.

Under M West ward, the Housing Bombay Commissioner’s property in Chembur (Building No. 1, Subhash Nagar) spans 3,073.14 square metres, with tax arrears of ₹1.40 crore and penalties of ₹1.21 crore, amounting to ₹2.70 crore.

A property in C ward, consisting of residential units with shops over 1,648.07 square metres, has pending dues of ₹87.08 lakh in taxes and ₹1.37 crore in penalties, totalling ₹2.24 crore.

Finally, in R Central ward, Rajani House in Borivali, covering 624 square metres, owes ₹18.41 lakh in taxes and ₹13.40 lakh in penalties, resulting in total dues of ₹31.81 lakh.

The BMC has strongly urged all concerned owners and assesses to clear their dues within the stipulated 21 days, failing which the properties will be auctioned to recover the outstanding amounts.