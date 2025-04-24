Menu Explore
BMC to construct Town Hall Gymkhana at heritage precinct near CSMT

ByLinah Baliga
Apr 24, 2025 08:06 AM IST

This first-of-its-kind project, spearheaded by the civic body, is envisioned as a dynamic venue for public dialogue, civic engagement, and cultural enrichment. It marks a historic milestone for Mumbai, signalling a renewed emphasis on transparent governance and citizen-centric urban planning

MUMBAI: The city’s iconic heritage precinct surrounding the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)—formerly Victoria Terminus—and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters is set to welcome a striking new addition to its architectural tapestry. The BMC has announced the redevelopment of its existing sports complex, located opposite its headquarters, into a state-of-the-art civic space named the Town Hall Gymkhana.

BMC to construct Town Hall Gymkhana at heritage precinct near CSMT

This first-of-its-kind project, spearheaded by the civic body, is envisioned as a dynamic venue for public dialogue, civic engagement, and cultural enrichment. It marks a historic milestone for Mumbai, signalling a renewed emphasis on transparent governance and citizen-centric urban planning.

According to officials, the design and elevation of the building are being tailored to preserve the aesthetic integrity of the area which has Victorian Gothic architectures while integrating cutting-edge features such as a glass dome, panoramic viewing gallery, capsule lifts, a rooftop café, and two levels of underground parking. These elements are designed not only to enhance functionality but also to offer residents and tourists an immersive visual and spatial connection with Mumbai’s historic core.

The building will comprise a ground floor and five upper storeys, meticulously designed to complement the surrounding heritage structures. The glass dome and elevated viewing platforms will afford sweeping views of CSMT, the BMC headquarters, and other landmarks within the UNESCO-listed district.

Crucially, the architectural design—developed in-house by the BMC’s planning department—prioritises aesthetic sensitivity and harmonious integration with the area’s historic skyline. The facility will house a modern civic hall for public meetings, exhibitions, and events, promoting greater interaction between the municipal administration and the citizens it serves.

“The Town Hall Gymkhana is intended to be both a civic hub and a public attraction,” said a senior civic official. “It bridges the gap between governance and the community, while also celebrating Mumbai’s rich architectural legacy.”

With the existing Sports Complex no longer adequately serving municipal employees, BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has approved the construction of a new recreational facility at Tulsiwadi near Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The site has been chosen for its central location, green surroundings, and excellent connectivity.

The new sports complex will feature amenities such as badminton courts, table tennis zones, a modern gymnasium, and a swimming pool—catering to the health and well-being of BMC staff across departments.

Tendering processes for both the Town Hall Gymkhana and the new sports facility are currently underway, with phased construction expected to commence shortly after final approvals are secured.

