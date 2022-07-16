BMC to install five new air quality monitors in city by year end
For the first time, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to install and operate five of its own continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) in the city by the end of the year, as part of its mandate to increase the number of Air Quality Index (AQI) monitoring stations under the Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP).
This will take the total number of AQI monitors in Mumbai city and suburbs to 26. Currently, the other two bodies operating such stations in Mumbai include the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (12 stations) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune (8 stations), which operates these under its System for Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).
“The locations of the proposed monitors have not been decided but we will be installing them in places or wards which are not yet covered by the existing network. Budgetary allocations allow for five monitors, which will be made operational this year. A proposal for the same is currently being drawn up and will be shared with the municipal commissioner for approval,” said Atul Rao, who heads the BMC’s environment department, which is the nodal office for implementation of the MCAP.
Rao added that while these monitors will be operated and maintained entirely by the municipal corporation, they will be integrated with the existing network of SAFAR stations.
The MCAP, released in March this year states that the concentration of PM2.5 (particulate matter up to 2.5 micrometres in diameter) and PM10 (particulate matter up to 10 micrometres in diameter) pollutants in the city have recorded a decline over the last six years. From an annual average of PM10 level of 120μg/m3 in 2015-16, Mumbai recorded a dip to 91μg/m3 in 2020-21. This is still higher than the safe limit of 60μg/m3 prescribed by the Centre’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).
For PM2.5, the concentration fell from about 80μg/m3 to 46μg/m3 in the same time period; the safe limit prescribed by NAAQS is 40μg/m3.
“The average annual concentrations of PM2.5 and PM10 have declined over the past few years but remain above the NAAQ standards. The hazardous concentrations range from 1.5 times to twice the permissible limits between 2015 to 2019, making them critical pollutants for Mumbai. Individual monitoring stations—Bandra Kurla Complex, followed by Mazgaon, Andheri and Malad—emerge as areas of high concentration based on SAFAR data,” the MCAP noted.
Experts have agreed that the MCAP accurately depicts declining concentrations of particulate matter, but have also cautioned that this overall trend provides a very limited picture of air pollution in Mumbai, given the dearth of monitoring stations across the city, and the emergence of hotspots which are not captured under the city’s existing monitoring network.
To fix this issue, the BMC has proposed to establish the country’s largest intra-city network of low-cost air quality sensors to provide real-time, localised data on air pollution. 128 devices will be installed at a density of one every four sq.km. However, the civic body has not set a deadline for the same.
-
Murder exposes chinks in Ludhiana civil hospital’s security, staffers threaten stir
The gruesome murder of a 15-year-old boy in the emergency ward of the busy civil hospital on Thursday evening has exposed the abysmally lax security arrangements at the institution with panic-stricken doctors and nurses threatening to strike unless they are provided round-the-clock security cover within 24 hours.
-
Yamunanagar | FIR lodged for mining material purchase fraud
Yamunanagar police have registered an FIR against four mineral dealer license (MDL) holders for allegedly buying raw materials from other states and committing fraud on eRawaana portal. These include a company possessing two licenses, a trading company and a screening plant in Bilaspur block of the district. Complainant Rajiv of the district mining and geology department said that the MDL holders purchased raw materials from other states like Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi.
-
Sirsa GM suspends five bus conductors
Five bus conductors were placed under suspension and inquiry started against 23 others after it was discovered that the location of flying squad was circulated through a WhatsApp group. Those under suspension have been identified as Sanjay, Jai Kishan, Surender, Jatin and Vipin. Haryana Roadways general manager at Sirsa, Khubi Ram Kaushal said the revenue of the depot had been continuously dipping and he suspected foul play.
-
Classes for ongoing batches at PU to start from August 1
Classes for the ongoing batches at Panjab University's teaching departments and regional centres will start from August 1, as per the 2022-23 academic calendar issued by the university on Friday. The admission process for new students, excluding those who are admitted through entrance exams, will be held from August 8 to 22. The odd semester will end on December 2 and will be followed by semester examinations from December 3 to 27.
-
‘Surplus power’ remains a hollow claim for Mohali
The state government's tall claims of “surplus power” notwithstanding, Sectors 76 to 80 again remained plunged in darkness for six hours. As per the record, there are 571 sanctioned posts for linemen and assistant linemen in the district, but 203 posts are lying vacant. Surprisingly, there is one junior engineer, who has been given the charge of 17 sectors (from Sectors 76-113) and nine villages, along with two linemen.
