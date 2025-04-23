BMC to launch sanitary waste collection service in May

Mumbai: Starting May 1, Mumbaikars will be able to segregate their sanitary and medical waste in special yellow bags under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ‘Domestic Sanitary and Special Care Waste Collection’ initiative. IRepresentative Image

The initiative will focus on collection of personal waste such as sanitary pads, diapers, expired medicines, and other potentially hazardous materials. Housing societies, residential complexes, women’s hostels, beauty parlours and educational institutions which register for the service will be provided with the special yellow bags, said BMC officials.

“Mumbai generates 7,000-8,000 tonnes of solid waste daily, of which 70-80 tonnes is sanitary and special care waste including used hygiene products like sanitary napkins, diapers, tampons, cotton swabs and bandages,” said Kiran Dighavkar,

deputy commissioner (solid waste management). “Expired medicines, syringes, needles, and waste from beauty parlours such as waxing strips and PPE kits are also part of this category.”

The BMC’s initiative aims to ensure safe handling and processing of sanitary waste, which could pose multiple health hazards. The civic body will conduct awareness campaigns and provide guidance on proper waste segregation to participating establishments.