MUMBAI: In a move expected to bring major relief to thousands of patients, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cleared a proposal to set up generic drug outlets inside its hospitals, offering essential medicines at a fraction of market prices. BMC to open 50 generic drug shops in hospitals to cut medicine costs

Under the plan, 50 such shops will come up across the city — in major, peripheral and primary healthcare hospitals run by the civic body — to ensure round-the-clock access to affordable medicines.

The proposal was originally submitted by the National Federation of Farmers’ Procurement, Processing and Retailing Cooperatives of India Ltd (NACOF), which had sought permission to open 58 outlets in Mumbai’s hospitals. After deliberation, the civic administration approved 50 in the first phase. Each outlet will be allotted 150 sq ft within the hospital premises, on a 15-year lease at a nominal rent of ₹5 per sq ft per month.

A senior BMC health official said the initiative is meant to ease the financial burden on patients from low-income backgrounds. “Many patients are forced to buy costly branded medicines outside because of procurement delays. These outlets will ensure uninterrupted supply of quality medicines at affordable prices,” the official said.

Generic medicines contain the same active ingredients and efficacy as branded ones but are sold much cheaper once patents expire. Public health experts have long pushed for wider access to generics to counter rising treatment costs. “For chronic illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, or heart disease, the price difference can run into thousands annually. Making generics available in BMC hospitals is a much-needed step,” said a senior doctor at a civic hospital.

The BMC’s Urban Development Department has already cleared the plan, and the first outlets are expected to start operations soon. Expansion to more hospitals will depend on the response in the initial phase.

Officials said tenders have already been issued for around 4,000 medicines, but the process of finalising suppliers is likely to take some time.

“This move will bridge the affordability gap and enhance trust in civic healthcare,” a senior official added. “The quality and effectiveness of generic drugs are at par with branded ones — but their prices are far more accessible.”