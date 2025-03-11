MUMBAI: Residents of four neighbourhoods in Govandi have been told to prove that their water connections are legal or face action, including disconnection of their water supply. This has been stated in a public notice issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to residents of Gajanan Colony, Lotus Colony, Shivaji Nagar and chawls on Abdul Hamid Marg in M East Ward. BMC to probe water connections in four Govandi colonies

The notice, dated March 7, states the BMC’s waterworks department will conduct inspections of water connections in these areas from March 10 to 18. Residents have been told to furnish the necessary documentation to prove the legality of their water connections. Connections being used without authorisation or those that lack proper documentation will be disconnected, states the notice. Unauthorised water connections are resulting in a significant loss of revenue for the civic body, it adds.

The notice also states that if it is found that a domestic water connection is being used for commercial purposes, it will be subject to disconnection, and action will be taken according to municipal laws.

In such cases, the user must apply for a commercial water connection, which will be billed at commercial rates.

A civic official from M East ward’s waterworks department told HT, “We are conducting a survey to check for legal and illegal water connections. The illegal connections will be disconnected,” he said. He, however, added that unauthorised connections can be regularised by submitting an application to the BMC.

Nafees Ansari, a resident of Lotus Colony, said he has been living here for 45 years. “These are chawl-type structures and there are many illegal water connections. We are willing to regularise our connections and pay for our water supply but the criteria the BMC is citing is outdated and are not feasible,” said Ansari.

He said, for instance, the rules state that there should be at least five households for one connection “We all have individual connections. If we have one connection for five households, the supply will be insufficient. We are willing to regularise our existing water connections but not as per existing BMC laws,” said Ansari.

Faiyyaz Alam Shaikh from the Govandi Citizens’ Welfare Forum admitted many residents in these colonies who do not have legal water connections. “Some years ago, a water main was laid along the main road, and many took connections into their homes. The BMC wants to legalise these connections, but it will be very difficult,” said Shaikh.

The Govandi Citizens’ Welfare Forum, representing the residents of Gajanan Colony, Lotus Colony, Abdul Hamid Marg and Shivaji Nagar, has submitted a representation to the BMC regarding the public notice. The forum argues that the notice fails to comply with the fundamental principles of natural justice and raises serious concerns regarding its implementation.

According to the forum, the public notice does not follow the legal framework, particularly under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act of 1888. Specifically, Sections 169, 170, 312, and 313 of the Act call for a structured mechanism for regularisation and adequate time for residents to comply with the requirements for verification of water connection.

The forum contends that the March 10 to 18 period during which inspections will be connected by civic staff is inadequate as it coincides with the holy month of Ramadan. This creates significant difficulties for residents in gathering and submitting documents to prove that their water connections are legal.

The forum has made three key legal demands on behalf of the residents. “Grant residents an extension beyond March 18, allowing a fair opportunity for compliance. Provide clear procedural guidelines for regularisation before initiating any disconnections. Ensure proper public awareness and access to BMC-approved hydraulic licenced plumbers for legalising water connections as this would help residents legalise their water connections in accordance with the law,” states their letter to the BMC.