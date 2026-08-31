Pumpkin’s OnlyFans career cost her daughter a school spot? Mama June’s daughter weighs legal action

Mama June’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird is weighing legal action after she claims a Georgia private school pulled her 8-year-old daughter Ella’s admission over Pumpkin’s social media content. Pumpkin is considering legal action after she says a private school withdrew her daughter Ella’s acceptance over her OnlyFans content. (Instagram/ @pumpkin)

Pumpkin said the school told her that her social media did not fit with its values. She said she had already completed the application process, paid the fees and visited the school before the issue was raised.

According to TMZ, Pumpkin said she first contacted the school about a week and a half before the decision. She claimed staff members were initially friendly and communicative, and no one raised concerns about her online work during her visit.

She said she was later called to a meeting on a Friday morning, where school administrators told her they knew about her OnlyFans content and were withdrawing Ella’s acceptance. The school also agreed to refund her money.

Pumpkin said she responded, “Now that I know you guys are this judgy, my child doesn’t need to be here anyway.”

Also read: Benjamin Larson case update: Likely human remains, serial killer memorabilia found in Fond du Lac home

Pumpkin says daughter deserved better Pumpkin said she is not upset that people may disagree with her career. Instead, she is angry that her personal choices were allegedly used against her daughter.

In a Facebook post, she said she had cleared her schedule for the parent meeting and brought Ella with her to the school. She said she was upset by the way the school handled the situation.

“I believe Ella deserved better than to be sitting outside in the front office, completely unaware that she was essentially being rejected from a school she was so excited to attend because of her mother’s social media presence,” she wrote as per Page Six.

“At the very least, the situation could have been handled with more transparency and consideration,” she added.

Also read: Prince Harry returns to UK: Could Diana's 30th death anniversary reunite him with William? Royal expert weighs in

Pumpkin’s OnlyFans career Pumpkin launched her OnlyFans account in March. She charges $9.99 a month for subscriptions and has spoken openly about the money she earns from the platform.

According to TMZ, Pumpkin said she earned $10,000 on the day she announced that she had joined OnlyFans. She later said she was making between $14,000 and $15,000 a day, describing it as a new high.

She also said the income has brought financial stability to her family and allows her to spend more time with her four children.

“It’s not just about the money. It’s being able to provide my kids with such a better lifestyle,” she said on The TMZ Podcast.

She said the work also allows her to avoid missing important moments with her children.

“I’m able to never miss a school event,” Pumpkin said. “I’m at every single field trip, every single soccer game, every single soccer practice.”

Pumpkin said her family, including Mama June Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, have supported her decision.

Mama June’s reaction Mama June has previously said she has some concerns about her daughter’s OnlyFans career.

“All money ain’t good money,” Mama June told TMZ.