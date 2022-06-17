BMC to restore Worli’s Cleveland Jetty, to highlight history of Koli community

Mumbai: To represent and preserve the history of the indigenous Koli community, known as one of the earliest inhabitants of Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken up a project to revamp the Cleveland Jetty in Worli, showcasing the community’s rich history.

This project is part of BMC’s proposal of revamping the Worli Koliwada and transforming it into a tourist destination.

Worli Koliwada is located just beside the Worli Fort, at the northernmost tip of the original island city. The Cleveland Jetty is situated on the southernmost end of the Koliwada, just beside a major drainage and sewage outfall that dumps the liquid waste coming from Lower Parel and Worli areas.

Bharat Gothoskar, city-based historian and founder of Khaki Tours said that the jetty has been named after Henry Cleveland, a government solicitor of the 19th century, who owned several properties in Bombay, now Mumbai.

“The origin of this Jetty dates to the 19th century, soon after the Port Trust of India came into existence. This jetty and the adjoining areas have the potential of becoming a major tourist spot, if developed well,” said Gothoskar.

Currently, this jetty is in a dilapidated state with its periphery and entire vicinity getting polluted due to the disposal of solid waste on a regular basis. The water in the creek has also become polluted due to lack of maintenance and harbouring of small-sized fishing boats. Also, due to lack of maintenance, several portions of the jetty have been damaged and the bricks from walls are seen to be falling.

The BMC’s current plan involves repairing the damaged portions of the jetty, creating a pathway, a bicycle stand, a cafeteria, setting up a clock tower, and creating murals and sculptures made of basalt rock and mosaic, that would signify the historicity of this place along with the Koli culture. The civic body also plans to create a boardwalk and a viewing deck on the shoreline from where tourists can enjoy an unhindered view of the Arabian Sea.

In addition to setting up amenities, tablets and kiosks will also be set up, that would give out information about the history of this place and the Koli community.

The civic officials also stated that the original idea of this project was floated by state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray.

“The basic idea of this project is to upgrade the primary infrastructure of this place. We have already taken up restoration works inside the Koliwada, therefore, we thought that revamping this jetty will be of utmost importance since it has historical importance. Besides creating walkways and pathways, we are also developing the existing green spaces that are in the periphery of this area,” said Sharad Ughade, assistant municipal commissioner, who is also spearheading this project.

He also mentioned that the BMC is also exploring the possibility of creating a pathway that would connect this jetty directly with the Worli Fort.

“Over the past many years, several unplanned repair and maintenance works were carried out here, which has caused serious damage to this place. It will also be challenging to undo these things and restore the aesthetic outlook,” said another official.

The BMC has kept a six-month-long deadline for this project and the entire cost has been pegged at ₹1.5 crore. The tenders for this project have already been floated.

The civic body has roped in cityLAB - G5A Project Team as the consultant architects for this project.

“The primary impetus of this project is to revitalise the entire Koliwada. We will be doing a significant proportion of repair works using the Basalt stone, to signify the connection with the Worli Fort, which is also made of similar components. Our team is collectively working with the local members of the Koli Community as our common goal is to bring back the lost shoreline,” said Anuradha Parikh, principal architect of this project. Besides Parikh, conservation architect Vikas Dilawari is also working on this project.