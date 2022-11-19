BMC to spruce up roads ahead of G-20 delegation visit to city

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is gearing up for a two-day visit of the G-20 delegation, who are expected to arrive in the city on December 12.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal’s office has instructed nine out of 24 administrative wards to spruce up the roads leading from Mumbai International Airport in Andheri East up to the iconic Gateway of India in Colaba, and make roads and medians on par with international standards.

“We have been instructed that all roads going from the airport towards Mantralaya have to be spruced up and kept on par with international standards. They should be kept clean without any craters. They should be free of hawkers, illegal parking and illegal hoardings. There should be gardens in central medians,” said a senior civic official.

The work will begin from K (east) ward in Andheri East, starting from the Mumbai International Airport, the H (east) ward in Bandra East parts of the L ward in Kurla, some parts of the G (north) ward in Dadar West), G (south) ward in Worli and south Mumbai wards like E ward in Byculla, D ward in Nepeansea Road, C ward in Marine Lines and A ward in Colaba culminating at the Gateway of India.

Priority will be given by making a list of all the approach roads ready. “We have collated data on the number of unauthorised and authorised hoardings, hawkers, and illegal parking. How many medians require painting? All the data is ready and by Tuesday I will take rounds in all the wards to see whether work is completed and done on international standards,” said the senior civic official.

Citing an example, the official said that several trees have gathered dust in south Mumbai and they will be given a wash. “Flowering plants will be put in medians to impart a tidy look. Where there is less illumination it will be increased,” said the senior civic official.

Another official from K (east) ward said, “We are visiting roads and inspecting for potholes. We will do wall paintings and clear medians. Road reinstatement will be taken on a priority basis. The focus will be on beautification where medians will be painted. We have to take these on a war footing.”