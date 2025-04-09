BMC told to finish all roadworks in Mumbai suburbs by May 31, says minister

The civic body has been directed to complete road works in the suburban district of Mumbai by May 31, Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar said on Monday. He is the guardian minister of the suburban district of the metropolis. Currently, cement concreting work is in progress on 74 roads across Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz (West) in the H-West ward. (HT_PRINT)

Shelar also said he has asked Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to submit road-wise completion reports within the next 15 days, adding that directions have been issued to not start any new road work till the end of monsoon. Shelar visited Bandra West during the day to inspect the status of ongoing road works and was accompanied by Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar and other civic officials.

BMC to assess and report any damage to utility lines

"I have asked officials to coordinate with utility service providers and complete the works before the end of May. I also asked the BMC to assess and report any damage to utility lines and to prepare a clear action plan to ensure the work is finished on time. All major roads included under Phase 1 and Phase 2 contractor packages should be completed as far as possible by May 31. No fresh excavation should begin," Shelar said.

The minister said officials have been directed to ensure circular roads near Guru Nanak Park, Khar Gymkhana, Bandra Gymkhana, Daulat Nagar Island as well as areas extending up to Santacruz, including Madhupark, are completed before the rains.

He also asked the Additional Municipal Commissioner to ensure a road-wise completion report is submitted within 15 days. "The timely completion of these works is essential to prevent inconvenience to citizens during the monsoon. Accountability must be maintained across all departments involved," Shelar said.