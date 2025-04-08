Man pushes minor girl to death from sixth floor in Maharashtra's Thane; arrested

A man allegedly killed a 10-year-old girl by pushing her from a window of his house on the sixth floor of a residential building in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The incident was reported at 11.48 pm on Monday to the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell.(HT Archive)

The 20-year-old man has been detained in connection with the incident which took place on Monday night at the 10-storey building at Samrat Nagar in Mumbra area, they said. The incident was reported at 11.48 pm on Monday to the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, its chief Yasin Tadvi said.

An FIR has been registered against the man, from Thakurpada in Mumbra, under sections 103 (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a police official said.

The post-mortem was underway at a government hospital here, he said.

The charge of rape has not been applied yet, the official said, adding a decision will be taken after getting the autopsy report.

Accused allegedly lured the victim

The accused allegedly lured the victim by offering her toys, took her to the bathroom of his house on the sixth floor of the building and pushed her to death from an open window there, the official said.

A police probe team checked every flat in the building and found a window of the bathroom in the man's house open from where he allegedly pushed the girl, he said. The girl, who was not a resident of the building, was found lying in a vertical duct running through the structure under unclear circumstances, Tadvi said earlier in the day. Some women heard a loud thud and alerted the police.

Emergency services, including personnel from the Mumbra police station, fire brigade teams, regional disaster management cell and a private ambulance reached the spot. Despite a challenging rescue operation due to the narrow structure of the shaft, fire brigade officials retrieved the child. She was then taken to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa where doctors declared her brought dead, Tadvi said.