PMC to come up with dedicated disaster management cell

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is erecting a modern and well-equipped disaster management cell at its headquarters, with construction already underway. Last year, the city witnessed considerable flooding, particularly around Sinhagad Road. (HT PHOTO)

Disaster management director Ganesh Sonune stated, “We are establishing the new disaster management cell, which will have all modern facilities and a well-equipped control room. It will integrate all departments and prepare for disasters in each department.”

Sonune stated, “Municipal Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale asked us to visit Mumbai and see what amenities they had at Mantralaya. All of this would be included in the PMC Disaster Management cell.”

PMC has designated a specific location for this department, which will include a data centre with all the essential information on disasters and smart systems throughout the city.

Last year, the city witnessed considerable flooding, particularly around Sinhagad Road. Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister at the time, went to PMC’s headquarters and observed the flood system from the disaster management cell.

Pawar voiced dissatisfaction with the cell since it lacked adequate room, modern amenities, and a designated office. He had directed the municipal commissioner to build up a dedicated disaster management office with large displays, all monitoring systems, and a video conferencing facility.

The disaster management cell should be designed to receive all crisis-related information and activate instantly upon getting an alert.