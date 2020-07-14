e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner transferred, Abhijit Bangar to take over

Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner transferred, Abhijit Bangar to take over

india Updated: Jul 14, 2020 13:02 IST
G. Mohiuddin Jeddy
G. Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

Navi Mumbai: The Maharashtra government, which had issued a transfer order to Annasaheb Misal, commissioner, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), in June and later withdrew it, replaced him with Abhijit Bangar, who is slated to take charge on Tuesday.

Bangar, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 2008 batch, replaced Misal amid the worsening coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Navi Mumbai, which is fast approaching towards clocking 10,000 positive cases.

Bangar, who had served as the chief of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) for 14 months, was the additional commissioner of Nagpur division before he has transferred as the NMMC commissioner.

Earlier, Misal, along with several other civic body chiefs in the densely populated Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which has been in the grips of an acute viral outbreak, had got a transfer order on June 23. Later, however, Misal’s transfer order was cancelled, which was allegedly done following pressure from some political quarters.

Bangar enjoys the reputation of being an upright officer like one of his predecessors Tukaram Mundhe, who was involved in several confrontations with elected civic representatives and politicians in Navi Mumbai.

Misal had replaced Ramaswamy N as the NMMC chief last July.

top news
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
‘Take action against rebel’: Resolution at Rajasthan Congress meet in Jaipur
‘Take action against rebel’: Resolution at Rajasthan Congress meet in Jaipur
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denies seeking more time to vacate Lutyens’ bungalow
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denies seeking more time to vacate Lutyens’ bungalow
Kerala nun rape accused Franco Mulakkal tests positive for coronavirus
Kerala nun rape accused Franco Mulakkal tests positive for coronavirus
LIVE: Germany’s Covid-19 tally nearing 200,000-mark
LIVE: Germany’s Covid-19 tally nearing 200,000-mark
Vikas Dubey earned Rs 1 crore a month, ED probes how it was spent: Report
Vikas Dubey earned Rs 1 crore a month, ED probes how it was spent: Report
Knew he wasn’t being his best version: Kirsten on 1st meeting with Kohli
Knew he wasn’t being his best version: Kirsten on 1st meeting with Kohli
Covid-19: BCG vaccine can prevent deaths, severe infections
Covid-19: BCG vaccine can prevent deaths, severe infections
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In