BMC urge devotees to be cautious during Ganesha processions on 13 dangerous bridges in city

Mumbai: As the city gears up for the arrival and immersion processions of Lord Ganesha, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday issued an appeal to devotees to exercise extreme caution when crossing 13 specific bridges in the city and suburbs.

These bridges, situated along the Central and Western railway lines, have been identified as dangerous due to their deteriorating condition. BMC has advised that these bridges should not bear excessive weight simultaneously, and the use of loudspeakers for dancing on these bridges is strictly discouraged, with festivities encouraged only after they have crossed the bridge.

Some of these structures are currently undergoing repair work, while maintenance on others is scheduled to commence after the monsoon season.

Bridges on CR that require special attention: Ghatkopar Railway Over Bridge, Curry Road Railway Over Bridge, Arthur Road Railway Over Bridge (Chinchpokli Railway Over Bridge), Byculla Railway Over Bridge, and Shiv (Sion) Station Railway Over Bridge.

Similarly, on the Western Railway line, devotees are urged to be cautious while crossing Marine Lines Railway Over Bridge, Sandhurst Road Railway Over Bridge (between Grant Road and Charney Road), French Railway Over Bridge (between Grant Road and Charney Road), Kennedy Railway Over Bridge (between Grant Road and Charney Road), Falkland Railway Over Bridge (between Grant Road and Mumbai Central), Mahalakshmi Station Railway Over Bridge, Prabhadevi-Carroll Railway Over Bridge, and Lokmanya Tilak Railway Over Bridge at Dadar.

Additionally, BMC has requested devotees to avoid congregating on the bridges, to move across them promptly without unnecessary delays, and to comply with the directions provided by the police and BMC officials.