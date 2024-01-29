BMM to introduce Maharashtra state curriculum in US schools teaching Marathi

Mumbai: The Brihan Maharashtra Mandal of America (BMM) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the State Board of Education to integrate the Maharashtra state curriculum into 80 schools across the United States where the Marathi language is taught. The signing ceremony took place on Saturday during the ongoing Vishwa Marathi Samelan (World Marathi Festival) in Navi Mumbai. HT Image

“This marks the first instance of the state education board extending its curriculum beyond the national borders,” affirmed a spokesperson from BMM.

The MoU, signed in the presence of governor Ramesh Bais signifies a concerted effort to safeguard and propagate the Marathi language among the diaspora. The agreement outlines the collaboration between the state government and BMM, a prominent organisation working for over two decades in North America to enhance cooperation and communication among Marathi organisations.

Sandeep Dixit, president of BMM, Cleveland, Ohio, expressed his joy, saying, “I am very happy to sign this MoU with the government of Maharashtra for Marathi language learning. We are striving to provide Marathi language education to the new generation born and raised in America, connecting them to their roots and the Marathi culture.”

As per the MoU, the curriculum and textbooks sanctioned by the State Board of Education will be seamlessly integrated into the educational framework for students in classes 1 to 10 across the US schools. The distribution will be overseen by Balbharti, with the State Curriculum Education Research and Training (SCERT) offering requisite training across various subjects.

Moreover, the agreement addresses the administration of Marathi language certificate examinations for students in classes 1 to 5 in North America, underscoring the importance of nurturing Marathi language and culture through educational avenues.

BMM hailed as the sole national-level mandal-membership organisation representing the Marathi diaspora in North America, has been actively engaged in fostering social, educational, and recreational activities. Its overarching goal is to unite the Maharashtrian community in North America through various initiatives catering to Marathi social mandals and their constituents.

Dixit further added, “With this MoU, we will be able to provide proper Marathi language education to our children and connect their roots to the Marathi culture.”

The government of Maharashtra is set to hold a meeting on Monday with representatives from Hong Kong, Japan, and Thailand to discuss agreements pertaining to Marathi language and education. Representatives from Hong Kong highlighted ongoing efforts in the region regarding Marathi schools and education.