Body of Class XII boy found in open ground in Navi Mumbai

The body of a Class XII boy of Navi Mumbai’s Koparkhairane Sector 15, who left home on Tuesday night to meet his friends, was found in an open ground in Sector 23 on Wednesday morning, police said.

The body of the boy, identified as Sahil Gole, 17, was first seen by the morning walkers behind Bhumiputra Maidan at sector 23, Koparkhairane.

Gole, who also did a part time job at a chocolate factory to support his family, was allegedly killed by unidentified persons by smashing his head with a rock. The family of the boy had been enquiring about him since Tuesday night as he had not returned home. The police suspect that the murder happened between 11.30pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday.

“A case of murder has been registered and we are investigating from all angles. His friends are also being interrogated,” senior police inspector Pradeep Ridar from Koparkhairane police station said. Gole was studying in Commerce stream. His father does small-time interior designing work and his mother is a homemaker.