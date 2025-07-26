MUMBAI: A history sheeter from Igatpuri was arrested on Thursday for tricking an elderly woman into giving his gold chain 10 days ago. Police said he is a part of the bol bachchan gang in Mumbai who target senior citizens and cheat them by pretending to be a policeman. ‘Bol Bacchan’ who targeted elderly woman arrested from moving train

The accused, Munawar alias Anwar Abdul Hamid Shaikh, 50, was arrested from a moving train with the help of Government Railway Police (GRP) officers. He was trying to flee to West Bengal, said a police officer.

Around 11.30am on July 15, Shaikh, posing as a policeman, stopped an elderly woman walking on Teli Gali Cross Road in Andheri East. He engaged in a conversation with her and asked to see her 28-gram gold chain. He distracted the senior citizen and quickly made away with the chain. The Andheri police scanned CCTV footage in the area and initially could not identify him as he covered his face with an umbrella. “As the accused is a habitual offender and rarely uses a mobile phone, it was also difficult to locate him,” said a police officer. Over the next five days, they went through footage from nearby areas and identified him. They figured he was leaving for West Bengal by train and, with help from Igatpuri Nashik railway police, detained him at the Igatpuri Railway Station

According to the Andheri police, Shaikh has over 40 FIRs registered against him across Mumbai for committing similar crimes. He was recently released from jail in December 2024. “We have arrested the accused and produced him before the court as a repeat offender. He was remanded to police custody for seven days,” said the officer.