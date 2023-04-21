HC directs state to provide smartphones to 1.30L Anganwadi workers urgently

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government and directed it to procure and distribute smartphones within four months to around 1.30 lakh Aanganwadi workers across the state. This will enable the workers to enter beneficiary data on the Centre’s POSHAN tracker app. The Poshan Tracker app enables real-time monitoring and tracking of all Anganwadi workers. This government app also provides a 360-degree view of their activities and complete beneficiary management for pregnant women, lactating mothers, children, adolescent girls and adolescent boys. HT Image

The HC refused to accept the state government’s submission that it would require a minimum of six months to complete the process of purchasing and delivering nearly 1.30 lakh smartphones at the Anganwadi level was entirely unacceptable.

The division bench of justice Gautam Patel and justice Neela Gokhale while hearing the petitions of Anganwadi Karmachari Sanghatana and other organisations representing Anganwadi workers and over 10,000 mini Anganwadi workers complaining against the state’s action against them for not complying with the norms laid down for them while discharging their duties as Aanganwadi workers.

Senior advocate Gayatri Singh and advocate Meenaz Kakalia for the petitioners submitted that the existing handsets were beyond warranty and were malfunctioning and not allowing entry or correcting data in the POSHAN tracker app, therefore quick replacement was necessary. The bench was told that the app was only available in English till July 2022. The HC had then directed the Union government to take immediate steps to ensure the app also supported regional languages.

In an earlier hearing last week, the bench was told that the mobile devices used by the workers were outdated and Aanganwadi workers were not able to enter beneficiary data on the POSHAN tracker app. The bench had rapped the state government for its oppressive approach by issuing show cause notices to Anganwadi workers for the lapse while the problem was with the handsets as they did not support the app.

On Wednesday, the state government submitted a proposed schedule for the purchase and distribution of smartphones. However, the bench noted, “Large parts of this schedule are entirely unacceptable. There is a bold-faced line that a minimum of 6 months is required for the entire process of purchase and delivery of mobile smartphones at the Anganwadi level. This is entirely unacceptable.”

The bench expressed displeasure over the delay. “These are among the most marginalised in our society and we cannot understand why a stated welfare programme is sought to be delayed and possibly derailed because of some bureaucratic requirement. There has to be some sense of urgency in matters like this.”

The Centre told the bench that steps are being taken to provide a multilingual interface to the app, and the authority is working to improve the app. The court asked the central government to submit by June 7 an updated technical compliance report on the functionality of POSHAN Tracker App. The HC will hear the matter next on August 25.