Bombay HC dismisses pleas of Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh to vote in MLC polls
- During the hearing, senior counsel Amit Desai, who appeared for Malik, said the senior NCP leader and minister only wanted to cast his vote using police escort.
The Bombay high court on Friday dismissed the petitions of Maharashtra minister Nawab Mallik and former home minister Anil Deshmukh – both of them behind the bars over money-laundering charges – seeking permission to cast their votes on June 20 in the legislative council election.
A day ago, Justice NJ Jamadar had reserved the verdict for Friday after hearing extensive arguments by all sides.
During the hearing, senior counsel Amit Desai, who appeared for Malik, said the minister only wanted to cast his vote using police escort.
Desai said though Section 62(5) of the Representation of the People Act imposed a prohibition or an embargo on those in prison from voting, such prohibition was on account of "physical difficulties" such as arranging for security and creating requisite infrastructure for prison inmates to vote.
"He (Malik) is currently in a hospital and not confined inside a prison. He is also yet to be convicted, so he is not disqualified from the process of casting his vote," Desai said.
He also argued that the court had the discretion to grant requisite permission in the present case. "Can there be a case that an undertrial, who has the presumption of innocence, the case against whom hasn't even been opened in the court, is deprived of his right to vote in a democracy? Or, that he is excluded from a democratic process?" Desai said.
Senior counsel Vikram Chaudhri, who appeared for Deshmukh, said though section 62(5) of the Representation of the People Act imposed restrictions and "fettered the right of a prisoner to cast his vote," the court had "unfettered powers" to exercise its discretion.
Additional solicitor general Anil Singh, who appeared for the Enforcement Directorate, said the court exercising discretion in the present case would prove contrary to the embargo imposed by law. "So, I will request this court to refrain from exercising its discretion," Singh said. "The law says if one is in prison, one cannot vote. So, if one is released, even with an escort, for casting one's vote, then what is the purpose of 62(5)? Besides, they are asking for facilities such as escort," Singh said.
Justice Jamadar, however, said the case at present was not one of regular elections. "These are MLC elections. He (Malik and Deshmukh) is in jail on charges for something he has allegedly done in his personal capacity," Justice Jamadar said. "The election to the Legislative Council is indirect. Would it not deprive the electorate of that constituency, if the elected member was sent to jail for actions in his personal capacity?" he said.
Singh, however, said politicians should challenge the legal provisions and approach Parliament if they had a grouse. Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case in November last year. Malik was arrested by the ED on February 23 this year in connection with a separate money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Both the NCP leaders are currently in judicial custody. The biennial elections for 10 vacant seats of the Upper House of the state Legislature will be held on next Monday.
(With PTI inputs)
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics