Bombay HC quashes summons to Arvind Kejriwal in 2017 MCC violation case

The Bombay high court at Goa on Tuesday quashed an order by the judicial magistrate first class at Mapusa (North Goa) which had asked Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to personally appear in connection with a model code violation case filed by the Election Commission of India in 2017, saying that relevant provisions of law were not followed before the issue of summons to him. The high court of Bombay at Goa. (File Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Goa state president Adv Amit Palekar said that Kejriwal had approached the high court challenging the summons and the court has granted him relief.

“The high court has held that the relevant provisions of law were not followed before the issue of summons,” Adv Palekar said.

Kejriwal is facing a case related to an alleged violation of the model code of conduct in 2017 for allegedly telling voters during an elections rally to accept cash from all political parties but to vote only for the AAP.

The case was registered for violating Section 123 (1) of the Representation of the People Act and sections 171 B and 171 E of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Kejriwal was initially asked to appear on November 29 last year, which he failed to heed and instead sought exemption.

The next hearing is scheduled for February 12.