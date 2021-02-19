IND USA
In January, the government had issued a tender notice inviting bids to provide mid-day meals in the form of food grains to eligible school children in 7,549 schools across 19 districts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>245 crore. (AFP)
Bombay HC refuses to interfere with tender process for Maharashtra’s mid-day meal scheme

Reluctant to delay the provision of nutritious meals for children belonging to disadvantaged and economically weaker sections of society, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) has refused to interfere with the state government’s decision to centralise the tendering process
By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:47 PM IST

Reluctant to delay the provision of nutritious meals for children belonging to disadvantaged and economically weaker sections of society, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) has refused to interfere with the state government’s decision to centralise the tendering process.

HC rejected a petition filed by a women’s cooperative challenging the government’s decision to conduct the tendering for mid-day meals centrally and not district-wise. The cooperative, which had participated in the district-wise tendering process in the past, alleged that the centralised tendering process was aimed at benefiting contractors close to the government, and hence, the process should be stalled.

In January, the government had issued a tender notice inviting bids to provide mid-day meals in the form of food grains to eligible school children in 7,549 schools across 19 districts at 245 crore.

A division bench of justice SV Gangapurwala and justice Shrikant Kulkarni, while hearing a petition filed by Indira Mahila Sahakari Gruh Udyog and Jivanavashyak Vastu Purvatha Bhandar Ltd, was informed by advocate PD Bachate, who represented the petitioners, that the women’s cooperative had participated in district-level tenders since 2011 and was aggrieved at the decision of the government to have the process centralised.

In light of the Covid-19 lockdown, the Supreme Court (SC) in March 2020 had directed the states to continue the mid-day meal scheme. In the light of the SC’s directions, the Central government had issued orders to states in July and August 2020 asking them to supply food grain and pulses to eligible students instead of cooked meals.

Bachate submitted that the conditions stipulated in the centralised tendering process made it clear that there was an attempt to bypass small contractors like the women’s cooperatives and benefit only the bigger contractors who were close to the government.

Special counsel for the state, RN Dhorde, however, informed the court that as the implementation of the SC and Central government order had been delayed, the said food grains and pulses were to be supplied within 20 working days of the supply order being issued. He further added that the centralised process was intended to save time, and hence it should be allowed. He further submitted that in the future, the previous system of having district-wise tenders would be resorted to.

After hearing the submissions, the court observed that as the scheme was intended to benefit children belonging to the disadvantaged sections of society and those from economically poor families, it was not inclined to interfere. “Stalling further process pursuant to the tender would in a way be depriving the children… of the benefit of food security allowance in the form of food grains,” said the court. In light of these observations, the court disposed of the petition.

The accused woman was booked by Shanti Nagar police station in October 2017, under relevant sections of the Pocso Act, for allegedly inappropriately touching the child and making him touch her. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Presumptions under Pocso Act can only be rebutted at trial: Bombay HC

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Once prima facie case is established, the presumptions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, can only be rebutted by leading evidence during the trial, said the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court (HC), while dismissing the petition filed by a Nagpur resident booked for sexually assaulting her six-year-old nephew
Maharashtra on Friday recorded 6,112 fresh cases and 44 more related deaths which pushed the overall tally to nearly 2.1 million and the death toll to 51,713.(Ravindra Joshi/HT file photo)
mumbai news

No foreign Covid strains found in Amravati, Yavatmal, says Maharashtra govt

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:37 PM IST
According to a statement by the health department, four samples each from these three districts were tested at Pune’s B J Medical College where no mutation similar to the ones found in the UK, South Africa or Brazil was detected.
Like all festivals, Shiv Jayanti too was affected by the pandemic as no big gatherings and processions could be organized.(ANI Photo)
mumbai news

Low-key celebration of Shiv Jayanti in Maharashtra amid Covid crisis

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:17 PM IST
The state government had asked people to desist from taking out processions and bike rallies which are witnessed in many parts of Maharashtra on Shiv Jayanti in normal times.
A health worker collects swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)(AP)
mumbai news

Over 6,000 new cases as Covid-19 continues to surge in Maharashtra

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Out of the total fresh cases, 823 cases reported in Mumbai. The capital city's death toll reached 11,437 after five fresh fatalities.
As on Thursday, Maharashtra had a caseload of 20,81,520, including 51,669 deaths.(Bachchan Kumar/ HT file photo)
mumbai news

Covid-19 surge in Maha: NCP ministers postpone 'janta darbars'

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:00 PM IST
Incidentally, two of the NCP's ministers, Jayant Patil and Rajesh Tope, had, on Thursday, announced that they had tested positive for coronavirus.
Thackeray said that entire Maharashtra reveres Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a deity.(ANI Photo)
mumbai news

Face mask only shield against coronavirus: Maharashtra CM Thackeray

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:33 PM IST
In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the district administration had urged people not to gather at Shivneri fort to celebrate the Maratha Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary.
Artist retouch with colour to Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue(Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tributes to Shivaji on his birth anniversary

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:09 AM IST
  • Prime Minister Modi in a tweet shared a video highlighting the influence the Maratha king has had on generations of Indians.
A medic in PPE takes a swab sample for during RT-PCR based coronavirus testing at NMMC Hospital Nerul in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.(Bachchan Kumar/ HT Photo )
mumbai news

High-risk contact of Covid-19 patient in Mumbai? Quarantine at home or face jail

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:36 AM IST
  • The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to file first information reports (FIR) against home-quarantine violators and then send them to mandatory institutional quarantine.
The godown is owned by one Rajendra Khanvilkar and is a warehouse for products by a popular cold drink and potato wafers brand. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Thane godown, no loss to life reported

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Around 12 vehicles loaded with products are parked within the premises. The situation is under control now but most vehicles have been completely charred in the fire
According to the official, the arrested accused, Vijay Ghundre, was caught during a nakabandi. (PTI File Photo )
mumbai news

Mumbai cab driver posts photos on social media posing as cop; held

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:05 AM IST
During questioning, the police found he had posted his pictures on popular social media sites wearing the Mumbai police uniform, an official said.
After the police gave an oral assurance of not taking coercive action against her, the court posted it for hearing on February 22. (HT File)
mumbai news

Obscene content case: Sherlyn Chopra moves Bombay HC for pre-arrest bail

By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:53 AM IST
Chopra claimed she is a victim and the said videos were pirated and uploaded on free-to-view sites by someone else without her permission
Surajkumar Mithilesh Dubey, a 27-year-old leading seaman of the Indian Navy, was found in Gholwad jungles with 90% burn injuries in early February, and later died. (HT File)
mumbai news

Navy sailor murder case: Palghar cops rule out kidnap theory

By Ram Parmar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:48 AM IST
While Dubey had claimed that he was kidnapped outside the airport, CCTV footage from the area does not show any such incident, said police
Sarnaik alleged that the MMRDA chief shared confidential information with the media after recording his statement with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. (HT File)
mumbai news

Shiv Sena legislator seeks probe against MMRDA chief for breach of confidentiality

By Tanushree Venkatraman
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:33 AM IST
Pratap Sarnaik alleged that the MMRDA chief shared confidential information with media. When contacted, metropolitan commissioner RA Rajeev did not wish to comment
Last week, Thackeray denied government aircraft to Koshyari to fly to Uttarakhand. (HT File)
mumbai news

Maharashtra govt-Governor battle is all set to intensify further

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Following Koshyari’s letter to the state legislature secretariat, directing it to hold the election to the post of Assembly speaker, CM in his response is likely to remind the governor that he has not cleared the recommendations to the Council
