The court observed that consensual sex with a minor has been in a legal grey area because the consent given by a minor is not considered to be valid in the eyes of the law. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Bombay HC suspends sentence of man convicted of raping minor cousin

The Bombay high court (HC), while observing that as the minor in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act case has resiled from her statement in the first information report (FIR), and as the forensic lab report to prove sexual assault was not available till the conclusion of the trial, has suspended the sentence and allowed bail to a 19-year-old man who was convicted for sexually assaulting his 15-year-old cousin who was staying at his home
By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:34 AM IST

The Bombay high court (HC), while observing that as the minor in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act case has resiled from her statement in the first information report (FIR), and as the forensic lab report to prove sexual assault was not available till the conclusion of the trial, has suspended the sentence and allowed bail to a 19-year-old man who was convicted for sexually assaulting his 15-year-old cousin who was staying at his home.

The court observed that consensual sex with a minor has been in a legal grey area because the consent given by a minor is not considered to be valid in the eyes of law. It also considered that as the survivor had retracted her statement and her mother had also been unfriendly during the trial, the issues would be decided in the hearing of the appeal against the conviction. Till then, the sentence of the man would remain suspended and granted him bail.

A bench of justice SK Shinde, while hearing an interim application in an appeal which challenged the conviction of the 19-year-old Sanpada resident, was informed by senior advocate MS Mohite that the statement made by the survivor of the sexual assault had been retracted and hence, the sentence should be suspended till the appeal against the conviction was heard.

The court said that the contention of the prosecution that there was presumption of culpability and mental state of the convict while committing the offence, the same would have to be dealt with in the appeal and allowed the man to be released on bail.

According to the complaint lodged by the teacher of the survivor in March 2018, the minor seemed depressed and disclosed to the teacher that her cousin had sexually assaulted her.

After the multi-speciality hospital was inaugurated by the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in 2017, the medical college attached to it will be inaugurated by Shah on Sunday. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Amit Shah to inaugurate Narayan Rane’s medical college in Maharashtra

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:45 AM IST
The inauguration assumes significance as the tussle between Shiv Sena and BJP over the political control in the district is at its peak
On Friday, a litre of petrol was priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>93.49 and diesel <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>83.99. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Fuel price rise again in Mumbai; petrol now at 93.49

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Fuel prices in the city soared for the second consecutive day on Friday. One litre of petrol now costs 93.49 and diesel is priced at 83.99 a litre.
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Man booked for attacking live-in partner with blade

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:40 AM IST
The accused allegedly suspected that the woman was having an affair, and took the step, said police.
Nana Patole at a protest held by Maratha community, at Azad Maidan on Friday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Congress appoints Nana Patole as chief of its Maharashtra unit

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:39 AM IST
The party also appointed six working presidents instead of the existing five, most of whom have been accommodated in the state cabinet
St Xavier’s College, Mumbai had held its placement session online in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

BMS student from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai bags 30L annual package

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:36 AM IST
City colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai (MU) have attracted a mix bag of jobs in the on-going placement season. While in some colleges the annual packages have not matched last year’s numbers, several colleges did much better than the previous year.
Thane Municipal Corporation chief, Dr. Vipin Sharma, informed that the budget was only allocated for important projects this fiscal year. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

Thane civic body budget: Ambitious projects kept on hold for now, says TMC chief

By Megha Pol, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The revenue loss to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on the backdrop of the pandemic has affected many developmental projects in the city
Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Fresh differences in MVA over making BMC single planning authority

By Faisal Malik and Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The Shiv Sena, which is ruling the civic body, has supported the idea to make BMC the single planning authority of the city on the grounds that it would help in the development of the city. However, its ruling partners —the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress — have opposed it.
BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said falling interest rate and repo rate affecting income from investments. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body’s income from investments likely to drop by half this year

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:28 AM IST
According to estimates made by BMC in the 2021-22 budget, it expects to earn over 975 crore as income from investments, which is half of what it estimated in 2020-21 ( 1,828 crore). BMC has maintained that falling interest rate and repo rate since five years have been affecting its income from its own reserves.
The Wall of Humanity behind Acharya Atre auditorium in Kalyan. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT)
mumbai news

Wall of Humanity has no takers in Kalyan

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:28 AM IST
A Wall of Humanity set up at the backside of the Acharya Atre auditorium in Kalyan (W) is of no use as it is not visible to anyone
According to BMC’s budget 2021, the total number of waterlogging spots in the city has increased to 386 this year from 336 last year. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Budget: Mumbai may not get respite from flooding at 97 spots

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:25 AM IST
During this year’s monsoon, 97 flood-prone spots are likely to remain in the city, while 118 will be tackled before the season begins, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) budget for 2021
TMC chief Dr. Vipin Sharma (left) and standing committee chairman Sanjay Bhoir before presenting the 2021-22 budget in Thane on Friday. (Praful Gangurde/HT)
mumbai news

Thane civic body budget 1.3K-cr less than last year

By Megha Pol, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:24 AM IST
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) tabled a budget estimate of 2,755 for the year 2021-22, a whopping 1,313Cr less than the revised estimate of 4,068Cr for 2020-21
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra crosses 400,000 Covid vaccinations

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Maharashtra on Friday crossed the landmark of 400,000 vaccinations, of which nearly 97% are healthcare workers (HCWs)
In the 2020-2021 Union Budget, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>295.6 crore was allocated for passenger amenities. (Aalok Soni/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Stations on Mumbai rail network to get 80 escalators, 50 lifts, 15 FoB

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:23 AM IST
To improve passenger amenities on the suburban railway, Central Railway (CR) will be doubling its escalators and lifts on the local train network by 2022
NCP and Congress corporators protest during the TMC budget presentation in Thane on Friday. (Praful Gangurde/HT)
mumbai news

Thane corporators demand status of earlier budget, create ruckus

By Megha Pol, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:20 AM IST
For the first time, the Thane Municipal Corporation’s budget presentation for the year 2021-22 was amidst complete chaos as the NCP and Congress corporators in the standing committee created a ruckus
