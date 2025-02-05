MUMBAI: A 47-year-old Borivali East resident, Amit Agarwal, died on Monday after his four-wheeler collided head-on with a private bus near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park main gate in Borivali East. Borivali resident crashes car into private bus, dies

According to the Kasturba Marg police, the incident occurred at around 5 am on Western Express Highway (WEH). Anil Gurav, 35, who saw Agarwal’s car crash into the bus, told the police that he was travelling in another bus in the northbound lane of the highway when the accident occurred.

In his statement, Gurav said was returning from Mulshi in Ratnagiri and was waiting his turn to alight from the bus when he saw a Maruti Ciaz (MH 02 DW 4795) speeding down the southbound carriage way. Within the blink of an eye, the car jumped over the divider and collided head-on with a bus on the northbound carriageway.

The bus driver tried to swerve to the right to save the car, but due to the impact of the crash, its steering got jammed and it too jumped over the divider. It came to a halt on the southbound lane as its front tyre was damaged, Gurav told the police.

“I was very scared by this whole incident but went and looked at the car after getting off the bus. The driver was trapped inside and blood was streaming from his head,” Gurav said in his statement.

Passersby informed the police who rushed Agarwal to Shatabdi hospital in Kandivali, where he was declared dead on arrival. The police then informed the deceased’s father Suresh Agarwal, who identified the body.

Based on the statements of witnesses including Gurav, the driver of the private bus, and the deceased’s family, police have registered a case of death due to negligence against Amit Agarwal under sections 106 and 281 (dangerous driving) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. Such cases are usually closed after police submit the charge-sheet and evidence against the deceased in court.