Borivali woman with psychiatric disabilities arrested for killing her daughter

MUMBAI: The 42-year-old Borivali woman with psychiatric disabilities who strangled her 11-year-old daughter on Thursday and attempted suicide was arrested on Saturday by the Kasturba Marg police officials. HT Image

According to the police, the woman who was injured and cut her wrist with the blade was admitted to the Shatabdi hospital. The incident happened around 8.30pm on Thursday after the woman locked herself along with her daughter in her bedroom and strangled her with her dupatta when her daughter tried to persuade her to take her medication.

The police arrested the woman on the charge of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The woman had been undergoing psychiatric treatment for years and often got aggressive with her husband. “We will also investigate the medical history of the woman,” added an officer.

On Thursday night when the accused refused to take her tablets, her daughter went to her father and asked him to take a tablet just to show her mother. The father who was in the adjoining room took a tablet after which the daughter went to her mother to convince her to take her medicine when the accused closed the door.

When the father knocked on the door, the girl replied that her mother was allowing her to open the door. A few minutes later when the father knocked on the door and did not get any response, he slid his mobile under the door and saw a pool of blood on the screen of the phone. That is when he called the police emergency number, said the officer.

When the police broke open the door, they found the girl lying unconscious on the floor with a dupatta wrapped around her neck her mother in a pool of blood and her wrist cut. The police said that the two were rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital where the girl was declared dead and her mother was admitted to an intensive care unit, as she had lost a lot of blood.

The woman’s husband, a tattoo artist, informed the police that they got her married 12 years ago. The couple had opened a salon in Borivali East and had been staying in a rented apartment in the same building where his father-in-law stayed, but the couple used to fight often. “Since the past few weeks, the woman had stopped taking her medication which was the main reason for their fights,” said the officer. Recently, the fights had become violent and the woman had slit the throat of her husband with a blade and after that incident, the complainant had started staying in a separate room, but his daughter was not willing to leave her mother.