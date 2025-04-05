Mumbai: A box containing gold and diamond jewellery worth ₹17 lakh disappeared from a Chennai-Mumbai flight on December 8, prompting the airport police to register an FIR against unknown persons for theft on Thursday. Box with jewellery worth ₹ 17 lakh stolen from Chennai-Mumbai flight

The parcel, securely packed and sealed, was sent by a logistics company that specialises in transporting precious jewellery. Instead of using air freight, the company opted for a passenger flight to ensure faster delivery, an officer said.

The package arrived in Mumbai as scheduled, but when an employee opened it, one of the parcels was empty. Alarmed, the company immediately contacted its Chennai office, triggering a frantic search. CCTV footage was reviewed, airport staff were questioned, but no signs of tampering or foul play emerged.

The real shock came when authorities at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport confirmed that an unidentified person had managed to steal the jewellery during transit.

With no immediate leads, the company approached the airport police, who have now launched a full-scale investigation. “We have registered a case and are actively searching for the suspect,” an officer said.